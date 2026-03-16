Shanghai Half Marathon celebrates 10th anniversary

​Runners set off beneath the Oriental Pearl TV Tower at the 2026 Shanghai Half Marathon on March 15. [Photo by Li Junfeng/International Services Shanghai]

The 2026 Shanghai Half Marathon took place on March 15 in Pudong New Area, attracting 15,000 runners from 60 countries and regions as the event marked its 10th anniversary.

The 21.1-kilometer race began at the iconic Oriental Pearl TV Tower, passed the Shanghai World Expo Park and the New Bund, and finished at the SPD Bank Oriental Sports Center.

​Solomon Kirwa Yego of Kenya crosses the finish line at the 2026 Shanghai Half Marathon. [Photo by Li Junfeng/International Services Shanghai]

Solomon Kirwa Yego from Kenya won the men's race in 1:00:57, while Ethiopia's Asmarech Anley claimed the women's title in 1:07:01.

Chinese athletes Ma Rui and Xu Shuangshuang were crowned domestic men's and women's champions and placed third overall in their respective categories.

According to official statistics, the race recorded a completion rate of 99.24 percent.

To enhance the running experience this year, organizers introduced two adjustments to the course: the number of sharp turns was reduced to create a smoother route, and a turn-back section was added on the Middle Ring Road to balance the shortened distance.

"The new course is great because the spectators along the roadside are very enthusiastic and cheer loudly, which pushed me forward when I was tired," said Xu, a Shanghai native who secured her fourth title in the race.

"Racing in Shanghai, I can feel a very strong urban atmosphere, and the level of competition is really high," Ma added.

Since earning its World Athletics Gold Label Road Race status in 2024, the Shanghai Half Marathon has rapidly become one of Asia's most competitive and sought-after road races.