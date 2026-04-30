Shanghai Launches Action Plan for Enterprise Cluster to Help Firms Go Global

​A three-year action plan for a going-global enterprise headquarters cluster in Shanghai's Hongqiao area is officially announced on April 29. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

To further enhance the international competitiveness of companies in their global industrial and supply chain, a three-year action plan for a going-global enterprise headquarters cluster in Shanghai's Hongqiao area was officially announced on April 29.

The plan, jointly formulated by the administration committee of Hongqiao International Central Business District and the Changning district government, outlines a clear development roadmap for the cluster.

Yang Xubo, deputy director of the Shanghai Hongqiao International Central Business District, said that the action plan, centered on the construction of core areas, the layout of collaborative development zones, the enhancement of global business capabilities of enterprises, the expansion of professional service institutions, the introduction of public service institutions, and the integration of a package of government services, helps build a better service system for going-global enterprises.

The first batch of Hongqiao overseas service stations in Changning was officially launched on the same day. Extending the service chain overseas, they provide legal consultation, financial and tax services, market information, project implementation, and industrial park resource linkage as a "one-stop" support for enterprises.

On the same day, the Changning District Bureau of Commerce signed strategic agreements with the customs of Shanghai Hongqiao Airport and the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), and the Shanghai customs technology center, to deepen cooperation in trade facilitation, customs clearance services, and technical support.

Meanwhile, a youth talent training camp kicked off, focusing on key areas such as international operations, cross-border management, overseas risk prevention and control, and digital marketing, striving to cultivate a group of young talents who understand industries, international rules, and market expansion, and laying a solid talent foundation for enterprises to go global.