Nanpu Bridge Exit Ramp in Pudong to be Closed for Major Interchange Reconstruction

A southbound exit ramp of Nanpu Bridge in the Pudong New Area will be closed from June 27 as Shanghai carries out a major infrastructure upgrade.

The project will raise sections of the existing Nanpu Bridge ramp system to create space underneath for a continuous connection along Longyang Road. The redesign will allow Longyang Road to pass through the area uninterrupted, supported by a new bridge spanning the corridor.

The closed off-ramp section toward Pudong Road S. and Shangnan Road is about 321 meters long. To reduce disruption, construction will be carried out in phases, Pudong traffic authorities said.

During the closure, drivers will be diverted via two alternative routes. One option is to exit at the Lujiazui-bound Nanpu Bridge off-ramp, make a U-turn at a temporary junction south of Pujian Road, and continue southbound. The second option uses nearby roads, including Puao, Pujian and Linyi, to bypass the construction zone.

The off-ramp is expected to reopen at the end of September.

The project marks the start of Pudong's Pudong Road S.-Longyang Road interchange reconstruction, a key section of Shanghai's North-South Passageway. The wider project is scheduled to take 18 months and is expected to be completed by the end of 2027. It will be coordinated with the construction timeline of Metro Line 19.