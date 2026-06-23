Overseas Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons Invited to Apply for a Fellowship Named After a Chinese Scholar
Shanghai Ninth People's Hospital's full-spectrum international medical system includes academic exchanges, complex procedures, travel-friendly beauty treatments, and standardized dentistry care for global patients.
The hospital has established the International College of Stomatology and will begin recruiting for its oral and maxillofacial surgery education program in September under the Qiu Weiliu Fellowship Fund.
This is the first time the International Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons (IAOMS) has awarded a fellowship in the name of a Chinese academic.
According to hospital president Dr Wang Xudong, outstanding oral and maxillofacial surgeons from around the world can apply. The full specifics of the elite advanced training program have been published on the IAOMS website, with all the training to take place at Shanghai Ninth People's Hospital.
The fellowship honors academician Qiu Weiliu, IAOMS's sole Asian Honorary Fellow.
In the early 1990s, his pioneering research on oral cancer treatment received international praise and introduced China's oral and maxillofacial surgery community to a global audience. The IAOMS Council unanimously approved the naming proposal, demonstrating China's expanding stomatology presence and the hospital's reputation in the field.
The College of Stomatology plans to expand its education programs worldwide. The hospital is collaborating with British academic institutions to create a collaborative five-year undergraduate stomatology program. After official approval, the hospital will create a comprehensive international training pipeline that includes bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees.
It will train top-tier stomatology experts for global healthcare, bolstering the hospital's reputation as a leading hub for international collaboration and clinical treatment in stomatology, cosmetic medicine, and specialized surgery.
In addition to academic training, the hospital provides international patients with strong clinical treatment. Its well-known hand surgery team maintains a consistent clientele of more than 100 long-term foreign patients and has world-class proficiency in sophisticated hand reconstruction and juvenile hand deformity treatment.
The department maintains a steady stream of new patients and enduring trust from international communities by reliably handling high-complexity cases.
The hospital's International Medical Department provides popular fast-track minimally invasive aesthetic procedures to satisfy the growing demand for medical tourism abroad.
On the day of arrival, foreign visitors can get targeted minimally invasive facial and skin operations, resume their travel plans the next day, and do a quick follow-up check before departing.
This simplified, travel-friendly treatment approach has become a defining feature of our international medical services and is ideal for short-term foreign tourists," Wang said.
Strict, standardized clinical procedures and open pricing that are in line with worldwide standards make the hospital's stomatology services stand out on a global scale.
Editor: Fu Rong