Overseas Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons Invited to Apply for a Fellowship Named After a Chinese Scholar

Shanghai Ninth People's Hospital's full-spectrum international medical system includes academic exchanges, complex procedures, travel-friendly beauty treatments, and standardized dentistry care for global patients. The hospital has established the International College of Stomatology and will begin recruiting for its oral and maxillofacial surgery education program in September under the Qiu Weiliu Fellowship Fund. This is the first time the International Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons (IAOMS) has awarded a fellowship in the name of a Chinese academic. According to hospital president Dr Wang Xudong, outstanding oral and maxillofacial surgeons from around the world can apply. The full specifics of the elite advanced training program have been published on the IAOMS website, with all the training to take place at Shanghai Ninth People's Hospital.

Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Ti Gong

The fellowship honors academician Qiu Weiliu, IAOMS's sole Asian Honorary Fellow. In the early 1990s, his pioneering research on oral cancer treatment received international praise and introduced China's oral and maxillofacial surgery community to a global audience. The IAOMS Council unanimously approved the naming proposal, demonstrating China's expanding stomatology presence and the hospital's reputation in the field. The College of Stomatology plans to expand its education programs worldwide. The hospital is collaborating with British academic institutions to create a collaborative five-year undergraduate stomatology program. After official approval, the hospital will create a comprehensive international training pipeline that includes bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees. It will train top-tier stomatology experts for global healthcare, bolstering the hospital's reputation as a leading hub for international collaboration and clinical treatment in stomatology, cosmetic medicine, and specialized surgery.

Credit: Ti Gong