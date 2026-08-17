Chinese War-Zone Restaurant Film Puts Real Baghdad Stories Back in Spotlight

A new Chinese film about a chef who opens a restaurant in the Middle East during wartime has revived public interest in the real Chinese restaurant owners who worked in Iraq after the 2003 war. "Once Upon A Time in the Middle East," directed by Wen Muye and starring Shen Teng, was released across China on August 11. The film follows Xu Fu, a chef who travels to the Middle East to open a Chinese restaurant to repay debts, and later becomes involved in protecting local children amid war. The film has grossed nearly 1 billion yuan (US$148 million) as of today. During roadshow events, Wen said the film was inspired by the experiences of Chinese people who opened restaurants in the Middle East. As the movie gained attention, Chinese viewers began asking whether Xu Fu was based on a real person.

Some social media users linked the story to Chen Xianzhong, a Chinese restaurant owner in Baghdad whose experience during the Iraq War has been reported by Chinese media. Chen, from Jilin Province in northeastern China, served in the military before studying Arabic at Peking University. He first arrived in Iraq in 1984 as an interpreter. Over the next 35 years, he witnessed the country’s shift from relative prosperity to postwar instability. After war broke out in 2003, Chen’s Chinese restaurant in Baghdad reportedly became a neutral refuge because of his Chinese nationality. Foreign journalists, local doctors and displaced children sought shelter there, and Chen allowed them in. He also gave food, accommodation and monthly pay to four Chinese workers from Fujian who had been unable to find jobs locally. In April 2004, seven Chinese workers were detained by local armed men. According to earlier reports, Chen helped deliver the list of hostages to Sun Bigan, then head of China’s embassy reopening team in Iraq, helping the rescue effort. Chen himself was later affected by the violence. In 2005, he was kidnapped in Baghdad by armed men who suspected him of helping US-linked operations. Chen said the suspicion was mistaken and that the Chinese workers he had helped were rebuilding a garment factory destroyed by US bombing.