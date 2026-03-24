Shanghai maritime proposal gains IMO approval

​An aerial view of the Yangshan Port in Shanghai. [Photo/IC]

A proposal developed by Yangshan Port Maritime Safety Administration, under the guidance of the Shanghai Maritime Safety Administration, was approved at the 12th session of the International Maritime Organization's Sub-Committee on Ship Systems and Equipment recently held in London.

The approval of this proposal, which focuses on developing safety guidelines for ships using battery energy storage systems, marks the first time a proposal from China has been approved within the IMO framework using the goal-based standards approach. It represents a significant advance in the capacity of China's local maritime authorities to contribute to global maritime regulations.

The proposal aims to address the challenges posed by the rapid growth of battery energy storage systems in shipping, including those using lithium-ion batteries and replaceable containerized batteries.

Rather than prescribing specific technologies, the Yangshan Port Maritime Safety Administration proposed a technology-neutral framework that integrates diverse battery technologies under a unified goals-based standard structure.

Experts at the IMO meeting praised the proposal for its ability to reconcile regulatory requirements with technological advancements.

The proposal also garnered recognition from the IMO Secretariat and multiple member state delegations, with representatives noting that it aligns with the urgent need for global shipping emission reduction and safety development, filling a critical gap in the field.