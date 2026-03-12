Shanghai moves closer to joining global elite marathon series

​Runners compete at the 2025 Shanghai Marathon. [Photo/Abbott World Marathon Majors]

The Shanghai Marathon has advanced to the second stage of the Abbott World Marathon Majors candidacy process, moving one step closer to joining the ranks of the world's most prestigious marathon series.

Following an on-site assessment in November, the race met all the criteria set by the AbbottWMM, successfully clearing the first round of evaluation.

To secure official membership in the elite marathon series in 2027, Shanghai Marathon must meet the required standards for a second consecutive year when it stages its next edition on Dec 6.

The AbbottWMM comprises seven of the world's largest and most renowned marathons: Tokyo Marathon, Boston Marathon, London Marathon, Sydney Marathon, Berlin Marathon, Chicago Marathon, and New York City Marathon.

"We have seen a fantastic level of commitment from the Shanghai team throughout their candidacy," said Dawna Stone, chief executive officer of AbbottWMM.

"Their hard work has firmly put them on the pathway to success, and our evaluation team was very impressed with the event they witnessed in November. We have high hopes that the race will continue on its promising trajectory and make their dream a reality," she added.

According to the World Athletics rankings for global marathons in 2025, the Shanghai Marathon secured the 9th spot — breaking into the global top 10 for the first time. This milestone reflects the rapid development of urban running in China and the growing global influence of Shanghai's sports culture.

According to Xu Bin, director general of the Shanghai Administration of Sports, the Shanghai Marathon has become one of the city's most influential sporting events and is helping accelerate Shanghai's development into a global sports hub.