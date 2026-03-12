Shanghai Museum to host landmark exhibition of English literary greats

​Mr. William Shakespeares Comedies, Histories & Tragedies, published in London in 1623. [Photo/Private collection from the United Kingdom]

Shanghai Museum will host Writers Revealed: Treasures from British Collections and the National Portrait Gallery, London, on March 18, marking the first exhibition in the Chinese mainland by the National Portrait Gallery.

The exhibition brings together 82 major literary figures from 16th-century England to the present day. Through 135 rare items, including portraits, photographs, manuscripts, letters, and books, it invites visitors to rediscover centuries of literary classics through a fresh lens.

​Portraits of George Byron, Daniel Defoe, and Jane Austen, from left to right. [Photos/National Portrait Gallery, London]

Literary journey across the centuries

English literature holds a unique place in world culture. In the 16th century, poetic forms from Italy and France found their way to England. Thomas Wyatt introduced the sonnet, and William Shakespeare mastered both the sonnet and blank verse, crafting plays and poems that gave life to unforgettable characters.

The 18th century saw the rise of the novel, with Daniel Defoe's Robinson Crusoe standing as an early landmark in English fiction.

The 19th century ushered in the Romantic poets — George Gordon Byron, Percy Bysshe Shelley, and John Keats, whose emotional power and imagination left a lasting mark. Meanwhile, Jane Austen pushed the novel to new heights with works such as Pride and Prejudice. Charles Dickens painted vivid portraits of London life, while Arthur Conan Doyle created Sherlock Holmes, a literary icon known around the world.

As the 20th century unfolded, women writers came to the fore. A rich tradition of female voices took shape with Virginia Woolf pioneering stream of consciousness in novels like Mrs Dalloway. In more recent decades, J.K. Rowling has created a magical universe that captivates readers around the globe, adding a new chapter to the ever-evolving story of English literature.

​Original manuscript of Conan Doyle's The Adventure of the Veiled Lodger, 1926. [Photo/Blackie House Library and Museum, with permission of the Conan Doyle Estate Ltd]

If you go

When: March 18 to July 13

Where: Shanghai Museum East, No 1952 Century Avenue, Pudong New Area

Admission: Free