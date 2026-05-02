Shanghai Offers 'First Cup of Coffee' to May Day Arrivals at Airports

​Free coffee greets arriving travelers at Shanghai Hongqiao and Pudong airports. [Provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

Shanghai's airports are offering arriving travelers a complimentary "first cup of coffee" during the May Day holiday as part of the Shanghai International Coffee Culture Festival.

From May 1 to 5, coffee stations are set up daily from 10 am to noon at Terminal 2 of Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport and Terminal 1 of Shanghai Pudong International Airport, where professional baristas prepare fresh coffee on site.

Travelers can receive a free cup of coffee along with a specially designed sleeve by following the festival's official WeChat account. A total of 800 cups are being distributed each day across the two airports.

At Pudong airport, a limited number of 200 cups feature coffee from the historic local brand Shanghai Brand Coffee, established in 1935 and known for its ties to the city's heritage.

Visitors also receive a festival guide and information on major events across the city.

Travelers can also take part in a wish card activity at the tourist information and service center and the two International Services Shanghai one-stop service stations at Pudong airport up to May 17.

Participants are invited to write down their impressions of Shanghai and expectations for the future, and drop the cards into designated mailboxes at the International Services Shanghai one-stop service stations. Themed cultural souvenirs are available in limited quantities.

Shanghai's airports also provide information on major city events, such as the Shanghai International Coffee Culture Festival, the Shanghai International Flower Show, and the Shanghai Table Tennis Carnival.

Printed guides are available on site, offering a comprehensive overview of events taking place across the city throughout the year.