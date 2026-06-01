Shanghai Robot Sets Guinness Payload Record

​The CR5000-3700 heavy-duty industrial robot undergoes a Guinness World Records payload-capacity challenge in Shanghai. [Photo/Yu Kai for The Paper]

A heavy-duty industrial robot developed by Shanghai Chaifu Robot Co Ltd has set a Guinness World Record for the strongest industrial robot, with a payload capacity of 5,000.36 kilograms. The certification result was announced at an event in Jinshan district, Shanghai, on May 15.

The CR5000-3700 heavy-duty industrial robot is now recognized as the world's strongest industrial robot, marking the first time a Chinese industrial robot has achieved this global distinction, according to industry experts.

Guinness World Records adjudicator Hu Xiaowen announced the certification result, which had been verified by an internationally recognized third-party testing institution on April 23, 2026, in line with Guinness World Records' dual review process of single-product testing and market research.

Designed for heavy industrial applications, the CR5000-3700 is suitable for sectors such as heavy industry, port machinery, rail transit, tunnel construction, large equipment manufacturing, aerospace, new energy, nuclear power, and metallurgy and chemicals.

According to Jinshan district, the robot can replace traditional high-risk manual heavy-load handling and operations involving non-standard equipment, providing fully automated solutions for the domestic heavy industry sector.

The robot has already been adopted commercially and is in regular use in various areas of industry, including Shanghai rail transit, new energy vehicles, nuclear power, metallurgy, chemicals, and tunnel construction.

Tests show that the robot reduces manual labor intensity and human involvement in high-risk processes by 80 percent, more than triples overall operational efficiency, and increases construction continuity by 300 percent, transforming traditional human-machine collaboration in heavy industry and improving safety and intelligent operations.