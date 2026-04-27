Shanghai Sees Growing Influx of Overseas Travelers

​Inbound travelers undergo border inspection at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport. [Photo by Tang Yunzheng/Shanghai Observer]

Shanghai Pudong International Airport handled more than 25,000 inbound foreign travelers in a single day on April 20, setting a new single-day record.

Border inspection authorities at Shanghai airports have processed more than 1.81 million inbound foreign travelers so far this year, up 24.4 percent year-on-year. Recent inbound foreign travelers have mainly come for tourism and business visits.

China's expanded visa-free policies have significantly boosted inbound travel by foreign nationals. The country now offers unilateral visa-free access to citizens of 50 countries and mutual visa-free arrangements with 29 countries. Additionally, the 240-hour visa-free transit policy applies to travelers from 55 countries.

Meanwhile, Shanghai continues to strengthen its appeal as a global hub for major events and international exhibitions. Notable events, including the Shanghai National Defense Technology Industrial Equipment and Information Technology Expo and the International Cosmetics Innovation Conference, have attracted large numbers of overseas exhibitors and participants.

To manage the sustained passenger flows, border authorities have introduced a series of measures to improve clearance efficiency.

They have strengthened coordination with airport operators and airlines, using a data-driven system to monitor flight schedules and passenger flows in real time and adjust staffing levels during peak hours. Additional inspection channels are opened in advance to minimize passenger waiting times.

The authorities have also introduced online arrival card submission for foreign nationals to expedite clearance.

Furthermore, a multilingual volunteer team is on duty around the clock, offering policy consultation and emergency assistance in 13 languages.