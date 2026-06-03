[City News]

Shanghai Strengthens Air Cargo Development with Safety Initiative

by shanghaigov
June 3, 2026
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​Key achievements on Shanghai's pilot of Dangerous Goods Trust Community are published on June 1, 2026. [Provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

Key achievements on Shanghai's pilot of Dangerous Goods Trust Community were published on June 1. The initiative aims to establish a safe, trustworthy, and collaborative air cargo ecosystem, thereby contributing to the high-quality development of Shanghai international air freight hub as well as the global industrial and supply chain.

"Along with the rapid development of air cargo, and in response to the profound adjustments in the global cargo industry and supply chain, Shanghai Airport (Group) Co Ltd partnered with IATA (the International Air Transport Association) to promote DGTC and ONE Record, a standard for data sharing and creates a single record view of the shipment," said Lyu Yaodong, vice-president of Shanghai Airport (Group), who is also chairman of the airport group's logistics arm.

"The two sides agreed to further enhance the safety and transparency of air cargo and optimize the business environment at ports," Lyu said. "With safety, data transparency, and fairness as our guiding principles, we will create a governance mechanism that is open, fair, and equitable."

Calling Shanghai a practical example of digitalization, standardization, and safety through strong coordination, Brendan Sullivan, IATA global cargo head, recognized Shanghai's achievements in air cargo's digitalization and safety management.

According to Sullivan, IATA will work with partners, including Shanghai Airport (Group), to jointly promote the sustainable development of global air cargo to a higher quality.

In response to the increasingly complex challenges of the transportation of dangerous goods, Shanghai Airport (Group) collaborated with IATA to launch the DGTC Shanghai pilot project in 2025. The program has attracted more than 50 airlines and freight forwarding companies to participate so far and has contributed to Shanghai's development as an international air cargo hub.

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