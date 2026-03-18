[City News]

Shanghai to host FIA end-of-season awards ceremony

by shanghaigov
March 18, 2026
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The 2026 FIA Awards will take place in Shanghai from Dec 6 to 12, marking the first time the annual awards ceremony of the world governing body for motorsport will be held in China.

Title winners of the FIA's six world championships — the FIA Formula One World Championship, the FIA World Endurance Championship, the FIA World Rally Championship, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, the FIA World Rally-Raid Championship, and the FIA Karting World Championships — are expected to gather in Shanghai to receive awards at the end of season.

This year's awards ceremony will be staged under the theme "Harmony in Motion", which draws inspiration from traditional Chinese culture and reflects the balance of power and control required for success on the racetrack and rally stages.

China is playing an increasingly important role in global motorsport. The 2026 Chinese Grand Prix has just concluded in Shanghai the past weekend, while a series of major FIA events are set to take place in the country in the coming years.

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