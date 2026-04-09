Shanghai to Host IC HR Summit

​[Poster/Organizing committee of the summit]

The 8th Shanghai International Summit on Human Resources for the Integrated Circuit Industry is set to take place on April 24 in Pudong New Area.

Under the theme "Silicon Without Borders: AI-Powered Talent Ecosystem", the summit will gather over 300 chief executive officers, chief human resources officers, human resources vice-presidents, human resources directors, and core management teams from the integrated circuit and semiconductor industries.

Participants will explore talent strategies and organizational upgrades in the AI era, addressing key questions on how semiconductor HR professionals can navigate the evolving landscape shaped by Chiplet, AI, and global expansion trends.

Key highlights

Morning session: Strategic insights and ecosystem building

Launch of an industry-level talent expert think tank to support Shanghai's integrated circuit talent strategy.

Cutting-edge insights into innovation leadership and new paradigms for talent development amid technological waves.

In-depth discussions on the role of AI in talent decision-making and organizational upgrades.

Case studies from leading companies on creating a symbiotic ecosystem between talent and business.

Afternoon session: Practical implementation and future outlook

Going Global 2.0: Emphasizes cross-cultural management, compliance with the law, and local team building in Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

Comprehensive deployment of AI agents from talent mapping to attrition prediction.

Release of the 2025 Key Human Resources Indicators for the Integrated Circuit Industry, offering annual benchmarks on remuneration, mobility, and efficiency.

Exclusive benefit for participants

Attendees will receive the latest edition of the Shanghai White Paper on Talent Development for the Integrated Circuit Industry.

Scan the QR code to register now.