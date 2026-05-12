Shanghai to Launch Exhibition on Ancient Civilizations of the Americas

Shanghai Museum announced on May 8 that tickets are now on sale for its upcoming exhibition, On Top of the World Tree: Ancient Civilizations of the Americas, which is set to be the world's largest showcase of ancient American civilizations.

​The global launch of an upcoming exhibition at Shanghai Museum, On Top of the World Tree: Ancient Civilizations of the Americas, was held in Shanghai on May 8. [Gao Erqiang/China Daily]

The exhibition will run at the Shanghai Museum on People's Square from July 9, 2026, to Nov 14, 2027, featuring 1,129 sets, or nearly 3,000 artifacts, from Mexico and Peru.

Following the success of last year's exhibition, On Top of the Pyramid: The Civilization of Ancient Egypt, Shanghai Museum has partnered with leading archaeological institutions in Mexico and Peru, as well as top Chinese scholars, to present a panoramic view of ancient American civilizations, including the Olmec, Maya, Aztec, and Inca.

Spanning more than 7,000 square meters, the exhibition will occupy the museum's People's Square venue and is divided into two major sections.

Mesoamerican civilizations

The first and second floors, jointly presented by Shanghai Museum, Mexico's Instituto Nacional de Antropologia e Historia (INAH), and the Museo Nacional de Antropologia, will showcase more than 2,600 cultural relics from 13 Mexican institutions.

This section highlights the pantheon systems, power structures, spiritual beliefs, and material achievements of major Mesoamerican civilizations.

Andean civilizations

The third-floor section, jointly organized with Peru's Larco Museum and Neon Group, which specializes in experiential and large-scale immersive experiences, will feature 325 treasured artifacts from Peru, 116 of which will be exhibited overseas for the first time.

This will be the largest display of Andean civilization in China and one of the most extensive international displays of Andean gold and silver artifacts ever presented by Peru.

Star exhibits

One of the largest exhibits will be the Olmec Colossal Stone Head 4 from Mexico's Museo de Antropologia de Xalapa. Weighing approximately 4.5 metric tons, it symbolizes the power of the Olmecs, the earliest known civilization of the Americas.

The tallest exhibit, Calakmul Stela 51 from the Museo Nacional de Antropologia in Mexico, depicts Yuknoom Took' K'awiil, one of the greatest rulers of the Calakmul kingdom. Due to its height of 4 meters, Shanghai Museum will build a specially designed, climate-controlled glass case and display the stela outdoors on People's Square.

​Exhibit of On Top of the World Tree: Ancient Civilizations of the Americas. [Photo provided to Chinadaily.com.cn]

​Exhibit of On Top of the World Tree: Ancient Civilizations of the Americas. [Photo provided to Chinadaily.com.cn]

A journey across continents

To ensure the safe and timely transportation of these artifacts, Shanghai Museum will charter two large cargo aircraft operated by China Eastern Air Logistics. The planes, adorned with Feathered Serpent motifs inspired by patterns from ancient Mexican ruins, will travel nearly 30,000 kilometers round-trip to bring the relics to Shanghai.

Highlighting the profound sophistication of these civilizations, the exhibition will also feature select Chinese cultural relics on loan from seven provinces, demonstrating deep archaeological and cultural connections between the Americas and Asia.

According to David Gamarra, consul general of Peru in Shanghai, most of the artifacts will be showcased in China for the first time. They vividly illustrate the artistic style and spiritual life of Andean civilizations, reflecting the exquisite craftsmanship and highly developed culture of ancient Peru.

Rodrigo Topete Maza, acting consul general of Mexico in Shanghai, noted the profound friendship and long shared history between China and Mexico. He expressed hope that through the exhibition, visitors will feel the deep connections between the two nations and the shared spiritual core of their civilizations.

If you go

When: July 9, 2026, to Nov 14, 2027

Closed on Mondays, except public holidays

Where: 1st to 3rd floor exhibition halls, Shanghai Museum on People's Square, No 201 Renmin Avenue, Huangpu district

Ticket prices: 74 yuan ($10.88) to 148 yuan for a single entry

Ticket purchase: Tickets can be bought online through Shanghai Museum's official WeChat mini program or on Trip.com. An on-site ticket office is also available at Shanghai Museum on People's Square.

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