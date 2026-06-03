Shanghai to Revamp City's Waste Classification System

​A woman disposes of trash in accordance with the waste-classification program in Shanghai. [ZHU XINGXIN/CHINA DAILY]

In the coming three years, Shanghai will step up efforts to launch a series of measures to promote the city's household waste classification work to a new level, according to the city's government officials.

The Shanghai municipal government issued an action plan (2026-28) to improve the efficiency of the city's household waste classification work to promote the city's green, low-carbon transformation.

According to the action plan, by 2028, the whole-process classification system of domestic waste in the city should be more complete, with the separation of wet waste accounting for more than 35 percent of the total waste volume, domestic waste recycling rate exceeding 48 percent, and low-value recyclables accounting for more than 25 percent of the total recyclables.

"We should strengthen the reduction of disposable plastic products in key areas, implement the control of disposable items in the tourism and accommodation industry, and deepen the management of food and beverage waste," Zhang Yuxin, deputy secretary-general of the Shanghai municipal government, said.

"Meanwhile, we should increase the efficiency of household waste classification, complete the recycling system, enhance public awareness, and improve the management mechanism," he said.