Shanghai to Support Quality Development of AI-powered Micro Dramas

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Shanghai has released a new set of measures to support the production of AI-powered micro dramas.

The measures cover eight areas, including technology support, computing power and data resources, public services, overseas distribution, industry clusters, and talent development.

What are AI-powered micro dramas?

Micro dramas are short-form online video series, often designed for mobile viewing. AIGC technology has become a core driver of the sector, and full-process AI creation models are gradually being developed.

Shanghai aims to build on its strengths in film and television production, AI, and related industries to support the sector's development.

AI tools, resources, and public services

Shanghai will support micro-drama companies in renting intelligent computing power, calling third-party large-model APIs deployed on cloud platforms, and purchasing corpora from non-affiliated parties for vertical model training and AI agent development.

The city will set up a one-stop service center to provide services including government affairs consultation, review consultation, filming coordination, art and music resources, marketing, data analysis, copyright protection, financing, and technology.

For regular micro dramas, planning filings will be reviewed and feedback will be provided within two working days. Completed-film filings for online release will be reviewed and feedback will be provided within five working days.

Platforms, creators, and industry clusters

Shanghai will support the development of micro-drama broadcasting platforms, introduce and cultivate production brands, encourage the innovation of mainstream media outlets, and foster individual creators.

The city will also support communities for individual AI micro-drama creators, where they can use AI tools to handle more aspects of production.

Shanghai will build AI micro-drama industry clusters in Xuhui, Yangpu, and Minhang districts, focusing on technology applications, content creation, platform incubation, and overseas services.

International distribution and talent support

Shanghai will use platforms such as the Shanghai TV Festival, the Hong Kong International Film & TV Market, MIPCOM Cannes, and the Asia TV Forum & Market in Singapore to help micro-drama projects reach international markets.

A micro-drama overseas distribution base will also be set up in Pudong New Area, creating more opportunities for international platforms, distributors, and industry partners to connect with Shanghai-based content producers.

Shanghai will support talent development through municipal- and district-level talent programs, training in AI and audiovisual production, and professional title evaluations in the arts and engineering fields.