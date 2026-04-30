Shanghai Tops Over 10,000 Coffee Shops in 2025: Report

​Visitors explore the market at Shanghai International Coffee Culture Festival. [Photo/Shanghai International Coffee Culture Festival]

The number of coffee outlets in Shanghai has surpassed the 10,000 mark, with the total figure reaching 10,336 in 2025, an increase from 9115 coffee shops in 2024, according to the 2026 China Urban Coffee Development Report released on April 30.

The report was unveiled by Xu Jian, deputy dean of the China Institute for Urban Governance at Shanghai Jiao Tong University, at the opening ceremony of the Shanghai International Coffee Culture Festival.

According to the report, China's coffee industry scaled up to 354.9 billion yuan ($51.9 billion) in 2025, a 13.3 percent increase year-on-year. The number of market entities in the sector surged from 29,100 in 2021 to 57,900 in 2025, while the country's per capita annual coffee consumption rose from 16.74 cups in 2023 to 28.57 cups in 2025.

Yunnan province, China's core coffee-producing region, has seen remarkable industrial upgrades. The specialty rate of locally grown coffee beans jumped from 8 percent in 2021 to 31.6 percent in 2025. Its total export value hit 860 million yuan in 2025, with products shipped to 43 countries and regions, including the Netherlands, Vietnam, Germany, Malaysia and France.

The report also noted that Oriental aesthetics is shaping China's coffee consumption trends. Tea-infused coffee, represented by jasmine-flavored drinks, has gained popularity among Chinese consumers, forming a unique consumption ecosystem with Chinese characteristics.