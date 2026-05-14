Shanghai Turns China Tourism Day into Citywide Travel Playground

Shanghai is transforming China Tourism Day into a vibrant, citywide celebration. From lively carnival markets and scenic waterfront events to immersive exhibitions, sports challenges, and themed travel adventures, the city is bursting with activities for every visitor. Dive into the highlights below and start planning your unforgettable Shanghai experience.

​A poster for the Shanghai event for China Tourism Day. [Photo/Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism]

2026 China Tourism Day Shanghai event

Shanghai's main China Tourism Day event will unveil a range of new tourism products and experiences, including curated Shanghai travel routes, the debut of the "Yangtze River Delta Star" tourist train, and sightseeing buses designed for tourists from the Yangtze River Delta and overseas visitors to Shanghai.

The venue will also feature themed installations, city-inspired parades, intangible cultural heritage displays, food tastings, and live performances.

When: May 19

Where: Shanghai West Railway Station

Shanghai scenic spot ticket discounts

Selected scenic areas and attractions across the city will offer half-price admission as part of the China Tourism Day celebrations.

When: May 17 to 19

Where: Throughout Shanghai

Shanghai Tower themed light show

A themed light show illuminates the damper atop Shanghai Tower.

When: May 19 to 24

Where: Sky632 Art Space, floors 125 and 126, Shanghai Tower

Honor of Kings × Oriental Pearl Tower event

The globally popular mobile game Honor of Kings teams up with the Oriental Pearl Tower for a themed collaboration featuring merchandise, themed installations, complimentary gifts, pop-up stores, and cosplay interactions.

When: May 16 to 24

Where: Oriental Pearl Tower City Plaza

​Performers in colorful costumes gather at the entrance to the Shanghai Wild Animal Park during an event. [Photo/Shanghai Wild Animal Park]

Animal-themed parade

A vibrant costume parade featuring animal characters transforms the park into an immersive animal-themed street experience, with interactive performances spread across major animal zones and along the lakeside.

When: Through Oct 31

Where: Shanghai Wild Animal Park

Huangpu district themed activities

A series of activities centered on a launch ceremony, a cultural and tourism market, and an inbound tourism alliance seminar will take place in the district.

When: May 19

Where: Xintiandi Dongtai Li

Blooming in Grand Yuyuan

The Grand Yuyuan area, centered on Yuyuan Garden, launches a flower-themed celebration featuring themed gardens, floral walking routes, flower goddess parades, themed markets, and floral performances.

When: Through May 24

Where: Yuyuan Garden Malls, Gucheng Park, and Bund Finance Center

Jing'an theater and coffee event

This event blends coffee culture and theater, featuring themed markets and three curated routes with stage performances and cafe experiences throughout the district.

When: Through May 31

Where: Across Jing'an district

Dolly Paradise in Shanghai

The doll exhibition showcases ball-jointed dolls, handmade accessories, and on-site sales and exchanges.

When: May 17

Where: Shanghai Convention and Exhibition Center of International Sourcing

​Performers pose with Lego Monkie Kid characters. [Photo/Legoland Shanghai Resort]

Lego Monkie Kid celebration

Inspired by the Chinese classic Journey to the West, the event introduces themed rides, interactive experiences, performances, and creative building activities.

When: Through May 17

Where: Legoland Shanghai Resort

Shimao Dream City — Wuxia season

Costumed character interactions, cosplay activities, and immersive performances bring martial arts-inspired adventures to the park.

When: Through May 31

Where: Shimao Dream City Wonderland Area

​Fireworks light up the night sky during a drone and fireworks show over Dishui Lake. [Photo/Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism]

Lin-gang drone and fireworks show

A drone and fireworks show will take place at Dishui Lake on May 16, featuring Lin-gang landmarks and city imagery.

When: May 16

Where: Dishui Lake

Snowman lifestyle festival

The Snowman Lifestyle Festival will feature snow games and ski challenges.

When: Through May 17

Where: Shanghai L+Snow Indoor Skiing Theme Resort

​Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park glows at night with a dazzling display of lights. [Photo/Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park]

Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park upgraded performances

Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park unveils upgraded marine-themed performances alongside a collaborative exhibition inspired by the Chinese animation series Blades of the Guardians. The park also comes alive on weekends with dazzling light shows.

When: Upgraded performances through May 31; light shows on Saturdays and Sundays

Where: Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park

North Bund riverside market

The market features floral displays, a waterfront flower market, and seasonal activities.

When: Through May 24

Where: North Bund International Passenger Center

Shanghai Cruise Culture and Tourism Season

The season features waterfront carnivals, concerts, fireworks, sailing races, and cruise travel promotions across Baoshan district.

When: Through May 20

Where: Across Baoshan district

Cruise ticket benefits in Baoshan

In 2026, visitors departing from Wusongkou International Cruise Terminal can make the most of their journey by using their cruise boarding credentials, whether paper or electronic passes, "tourism passports", or other verified identification, to enjoy discounts at scenic spots, hotels, guesthouses, and cinemas across Baoshan district.

When: Through Dec 31

Where: Throughout Baoshan district

2026 Chongming coffee carnival

Traditional Chinese attire shows, themed markets, immersive floral scenes, and nighttime riverside performances combine to create a waterfront coffee-themed celebration.

When: May 16 to 17

Where: Baozhen town section of the Yangtze River embankment

Suzhou Creek themed cruises

Themed cruises centered on music, dining, tea, and pets offer new ways to explore Suzhou Creek.

When: Through May 31

Where: Various docks along Suzhou Creek

Pudong weekend hotel coupon campaign

Consumers can receive the coupons through Ctrip, Meituan (including Dianping), and Fliggy when booking hotel rooms in Pudong and paying online, with discounts applied directly under the campaign rules.

When: Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from May 1 to June 28

Where: Participating hotels throughout Pudong New Area

Inspiring Jing'an cultural and tourism consumption season

This event focuses on animation franchises, audiovisual technology, culture-tourism integration, as well as hotel vouchers and cultural and creative product vouchers offered in partnership with Alipay.

When: May 18 to June 22

Where: Jing'an Global Connect, the Anyi Road branch of the Jing'an tourism service center, and other venues