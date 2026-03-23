Shanghai unveils action plan for child-friendly development

​[Photo/Shanghai Observer]

Shanghai has introduced a three-year action plan (2026-2028) to further advance its child-friendly development.

The plan addresses the full spectrum of children's developmental needs through 30 specific measures across six key areas: a citywide coordinated advancement framework, public policy, public spaces, public services, safety protection, and implementation safeguards.

Shanghai aims to ensure that children's voices are heard more directly in urban governance by embedding the child-friendly concept into city planning, construction, management, and service delivery.

As part of the initiative, the city will foster distinctive child-friendly districts and neighborhoods, along with publicly recognized model sites.

It will also establish a multi-level participation system for children, expanding opportunities for them to engage as volunteers and planners, as well as setting up contact points for public suggestions in primary and secondary schools.

Children's needs will be more deeply integrated into urban planning, with dedicated land allocation for child-related facilities and the incorporation of child-friendly principles into specialized planning frameworks.

The city will refine guidelines for communities, schools, hospitals, parks, and waterfront spaces, while exploring the introduction of a child-first assessment mechanism.

To promote child-friendly public spaces, Shanghai will upgrade existing facilities and prioritize land use for children's services. Measures include increasing the supply of children's sports venues, opening public primary and secondary school sports grounds to the public, and developing pocket parks near communities with high child populations.

Shanghai will also upgrade 177 child-friendly spots and 100 waterfront service stations along the Huangpu River and Suzhou Creek, with the aim of creating world-class waterfront spaces for children.

Efforts will extend to enhancing child services within 15-minute community circles, including expanded provisions of maternal and infant facilities.

The city will improve traffic conditions around schools by introducing customized bus routes, refining child fare policies, and exploring the feasibility of dedicated subway spaces for children where possible.

Public services will also be strengthened through expanded childcare provision, increased availability of community-based "baby rooms", improved school meal quality, and enhanced collaboration between museums and schools to enrich extracurricular learning.

To support children's health and well-being, Shanghai will ensure at least two hours of daily physical activity for students, expand newborn disease screening, and optimize basic medical insurance services for newborns.

Mental health services, such as the "Green Sprouts Nourishing Hearts" program, will be further strengthened.

The plan also addresses safety concerns by enhancing child safety and legal education, reinforcing measures to prevent school-related safety risks, and monitoring child injuries.

The plan also aims to curb harmful online content and unsafe interactions, and reduce internet addiction among minors.

In addition, Shanghai will strengthen support for vulnerable groups, including children in difficult circumstances, migrant children, and children with disabilities. Measures include building dedicated support facilities and enhancing community-level child service teams to ensure more comprehensive protection.