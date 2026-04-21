Shanghai Unveils Global Sci-Tech Partnership Plan

​[Photo/VCG]

Shanghai has introduced a global science and technology partnership plan aimed at enhancing the city's global influence in sci-tech innovation.

The plan outlines six actions and 18 supporting measures to build an open and globally competitive innovation ecosystem.

The six actions are as follows:

International joint research

Talent exchanges

The development of international sci-tech organizations

Open science

The internationalization of industrial innovation

The improvement of the innovation ecosystem

Boosting joint research and attracting global talent

The plan aims to enhance Shanghai's appeal to global sci-tech partners and promote high-level research collaboration through government and non-government channels.

In line with Shanghai's development needs and global challenges, the plan adopts a "project-platform-network" framework to advance international joint research and build a collaborative network.

Building on existing support for international sci-tech cooperation projects, the plan will further bolster international joint research platforms with regular operations and clear management structures.

For instance, Shanghai will establish a performance-based management model for the Shanghai International Joint Laboratory. This will encourage local innovation entities to engage in high-level cooperation, academic exchanges, and talent development with global partners, while aligning Chinese and international research outcomes, technologies, standards, and norms. This initiative aims to foster a more international research environment.

To attract global talent, Shanghai will better leverage existing policies, pilot new approaches, and improve support services for sci-tech talent in the city.

Additionally, the plan will upgrade global innovation and entrepreneurship competitions to strengthen connections between global innovation teams and Shanghai's service platforms and resources, positioning the city as a preferred destination for sci-tech talent.

Shanghai will also launch the Shanghai Partnership Research Program. The program will focus on basic research and cutting-edge technologies and support local innovation entities in inviting young international scientists to lead projects and conduct joint research and exchanges in Shanghai. Project funding will be provided on a lump-sum basis.

Advancing open cooperation and open science

The plan promotes open cooperation in sci-tech innovation in several key ways:

1. Developing international sci-tech organizations

To boost Shanghai's participation in global sci-tech governance, the city will step up efforts to establish international sci-tech organizations in sectors where it holds a competitive advantage.

Shanghai will also work to attract influential international organizations to the city and support them in expanding cooperation with local innovation entities.

2. Strengthening the sharing of innovation resources

Shanghai will enhance resource sharing and optimize the use of its large-scale scientific facilities. These facilities will support international sci-tech cooperation at every stage of construction and operation, fostering sustainability in resource sharing.

For example, by focusing on the photon large-scale scientific facility cluster, Shanghai will promote research in areas such as materials science and life sciences and facilitate the sharing of research data and other resources through cooperation and exchanges with similar facilities abroad.

These efforts are expected to attract global scientists to conduct joint research in Shanghai and enhance the city's position in global innovation.

3. Promoting people-to-people exchanges in sci-tech

Shanghai will promote innovation through mutual learning by building international sci-tech exchange platforms and hosting regular dialogue activities.

The city will organize training programs, seminars, and other activities to foster cooperation and improve research capabilities.

Additionally, it will use its role as a platform for international exchanges to elevate the global profile of events such as the World Artificial Intelligence Conference and the Pujiang Innovation Forum.