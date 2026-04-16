Shanghai Unveils Plan to Optimize Business Environment in HR and Social Security

​[Photo/IC]

The Shanghai Municipal Bureau of Human Resources and Social Security issued the "Action Plan for Accelerating the Development of a First-Class Business Environment in the Human Resources and Social Security Sector (2026)" on March 27.

The plan benchmarks international standards and aligns with Shanghai's Action Plan 9.0 for optimizing the business environment. It also focuses on the "Skills Enhancement Year", aiming to improve the experience of enterprises and employees with more targeted and pragmatic measures.

The plan is structured into five core sections, comprising 28 specific measures. Details are as follows:

I. Focus on job stabilization and enterprise support services, and build an employment-first, high-quality business environment

1. Implement pro-enterprise policies such as job expansion subsidies to effectively reduce enterprise labor costs.

2. Implement policies including entrepreneurial internships, one-time start-up subsidies, social insurance subsidies for early-stage start-up organizations, and entrepreneurial guarantee loans with interest subsidies. Enhance the one-stop service for individual entrepreneurship.

3. Promote the "Malanhua" entrepreneurship training brand, and improve the entrepreneurial capacity of key groups such as university graduates. Establish a list of key entrepreneurial incubation bases. Organize the "Win the Future" 2026 Entrepreneurship Competition Shanghai selection competition, and execute various entrepreneurial activities to enhance resource matchmaking.

4.Improve the public employment service system, strengthen the leading role of the National Public Employment Service Regional Center (Shanghai), and develop a regional collaborative service ecosystem.

5. Improve the quality and efficiency of community employment service stations in the community-based 15-minute employment service network, and strengthen the standardized development of the gig economy market.

6. Strengthen enterprise employment support and upgrade career service platform. Integrate employment, entrepreneurship, and training into a one-stop public employment service platform, and use large language models to optimize resume analysis and intelligent job matching.

7. Make full use of domestic and international social media platforms to amplify the effect of the 48th WorldSkills Competition.

II. Support skilled talent and create a business environment that empowers development through human resources

1. Focus on talent demand in sectors related to new quality productive forces, including the three leading industries, and in public service sectors such as elderly care and domestic services. Promote a project-based training model combining job demand, skills training, skills assessment, and employment services. Implement various training campaigns, urgently needed high-skilled talent training projects, and programs for cultivating leading high-level skilled talent.

2. Support enterprises in using local additional education funds to implement employee vocational training, improve the enterprise new apprenticeship policy, and carry out targeted training for unemployed people and people coming to Shanghai from other regions.

3.Support enterprises in independently executing skilled talent assessments, and support qualified institutions in registering as official skill assessment bodies. Promote direct enterprise assessment, the model under which participants can earn both a vocational skill level certificate and an authoritative enterprise-issued skills certificate through a single test, and pilot projects in institutions for course-certificate integration.

4. Update and release the catalogue for comparative recognition of overseas occupational qualifications.

5. Further delegate authority to and empower vocational skills training institutions, implement the notification and commitment system, and attract and foster high-quality training institutions. Implement cross-departmental comprehensive supervision of vocational skills training, optimize the classified management of training institutions, promote cross-departmental off-site and non-intrusive supervision, and roll out the integrated supervision model for vocational skills training citywide.

6. Strengthen credit management in the human resources service industry, and optimize the "Bole" reward program.

7. Establish a dedicated window for the human resources service industry, and roll out version 3.0 of the human resources service industry map.

8. Organize the Shanghai Professional and Technical Talent and Project Matchmaking Conference, the "3E" Innovation Lecture, and an innovation and entrepreneurship competition for young and middle-aged engineers in the Shanghai (Yangtze River Delta) region.

III. Improve the social security system, and consolidate a business environment that benefits enterprises and facilitates people through social security support

1. Expand coverage of enterprise annuities.

2. Advance pilot programs for occupational injury protection for workers in new forms of employment.

3. Strengthen integration between social security services and banking services, establish a new batch of themed bank outlets, promote tap-based service processing, and continue improving the accessibility, usability, and reach of social security services.

IV. Build harmonious labor relations and create a business environment characterized by co-governance and win-win long-term support

1. Implement labor laws, regulations, and policies, and strengthen guidance for enterprises on employment practices. Give full play to the positive role of the tripartite mechanism for coordinating labor relations, and improve the mechanism for protecting workers' rights and interests.

2. Implement national policies on protecting the rights and interests of employees in new forms of employment, and promote one-stop mediation and comprehensive supervision.

3. Deepen the connection between arbitration and litigation, construct grassroots labor and personnel dispute mediation organizations, and improve the standardization of mediation work.

4. Promote the mechanism integrating labor dispute resolution and employment assistance to improve the convenience and efficiency of labor dispute handling. Standardize the application of inspection codes and promote joint cross-departmental inspections.

5. Use digital intelligence to protect wages, build a monitoring and early warning platform for migrant workers' wage payments, and improve the systematic governance at the source.

V. Accelerate digital and intelligent innovation benchmarking, and enhance the efficiency and convenience of government services for businesses

1. Enhance AI-powered human resources and social security services. Promote the application of AI in employment, mediation, and arbitration, and optimize the 12333 smart services. Advance one-stop online services for high-frequency items, expand the scope of services available without application, promote the open sharing of public data, and enhance decision-making support and precise service capabilities through data empowerment.

2. Align with the standards for the World Bank's business environment assessment.

3. Implement Shanghai's 9.0 action plan for optimizing the business environment and publish innovative practice cases to foster a social atmosphere featuring co-construction and sharing.

4. Deepen cooperation and co-construction of arbitration institutions in the Yangtze River Delta region, support arbitration institutions in executing multi-field, in-depth exchanges and interactions, and solidify their cooperative relationships.

5. Improve the whole-process handling of pro-enterprise policies, optimize policy review, interpretation, targeted delivery, and integration, and upgrade assisted handling services. Carry out volunteer activities for HRSS policies in industrial parks, campuses, and communities. Strengthen policy publicity and regular communication with enterprises, respond promptly to enterprise demands, and improve the quality and efficiency of enterprise-related services.