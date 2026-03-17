Shanghai unveils spring tourism calendar

Shanghai has unveiled a diverse lineup of spring tourism events, featuring a mix of cultural, commercial, sports, and exhibition activities across the city.

Kicking off the sports calendar with a thunderous start, the engines howled during the past weekend as the 2026 Chinese Grand Prix roared to life at the Shanghai International Circuit. More than 230,000 spectators streamed through the circuit gates this year to experience one of the world's most elite motorsports competitions.

​Formula 1 cars roar into action during the Chinese Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit on March 15, 2026. [Photo/IC]

On the cultural front, the 41st Shanghai Spring International Music Festival and the Shanghai Fashion Week are expected to revitalize the city with melodies and new trends in March.

Complementing the urban buzz, the Shanghai Rural Spring Outing Season began on March 15, integrating floral landscapes and rural experiences across nine districts.

April promises a mixture of art and athletics. The 34th Magnolia Stage Performance Award events will gather domestic and international artists, while the Jing'an Theatre Festival aims to showcase diverse performances. The Longhua Temple Fair will return, blending tradition with modern artistry.

Meanwhile, the Shanghai Cruise Culture and Tourism Festival will showcase the city's scenic waterfront. The Shanghai International Flower Show, with multiple venues, will immerse Shanghai in floral splendor.

​The Shanghai Jing'an Flower Festival, or Huazhao Festival, is held in Daning Park, on March 14, 2026. [Photo/IC]

May is set to feature international sporting events, such as the Longines Global Champions Tour Shanghai and the Archery World Cup Shanghai. Music festivals including the Shenlang Music Festival will cater to younger audiences. The Shanghai Jinshan City Beach International Music Fireworks Show is scheduled to add a romantic touch.

China Tourism Day on May 19 will be accompanied by the Shanghai Shopping Festival (usually from late April to end of June), offering a range of discounts, and the Shanghai International Coffee Culture Festival will permeate the city with the aroma of coffee.

Immersive performances, such as the permanent show of Immersive Arcane, and theme park events, including the 10th anniversary celebration at Shanghai Disney Resort and the Lego Monkie Kid-themed activities at the Shanghai Legoland Resort, offer diverse experiences.

The Global Taste in Shanghai will feature Spanish, Mexican, and Brazilian cuisine from March to May.

Beyond the seasonal events, Shanghai offers year-round cultural activities like the Night at Museums, the "Watch Concerts in Shanghai" series, and the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra Music Season, enriching the cultural lives of residents and visitors.