Shanghai's Cats Island Opens Second Phase

​The entrance to Cats Island. [Photo/WeChat account of Baoshan district]

The second phase of Cats Island, a community-based facility dedicated to stray animal care and public education, has opened in Shanghai's Baoshan district.

Located in Shengzhai Park, the site is the city's first center focused on community-based stray cat management. Converted from a former kindergarten, the facility integrates shelter, care, adoption, and public education, and currently houses more than 400 cats.

The center is divided into several zones, including a registration center for rescued cats, a nursery for vulnerable kittens, and an exhibition space introducing knowledge about stray animal care and management.

Relocated to Baoshan a year ago, Cats Island follows a standardized Trap-Neuter-Return program, under which stray cats are trapped, neutered, vaccinated, and returned to residential communities where they come from.

​A cat at the Cats Island. [Photo/WeChat account of Baoshan district]

The newly opened second phase covers about two hectares and is built along the waterfront, creating a more natural living environment for the animals. Designed to resemble outdoor urban environments, the area incorporates vegetation, open spaces, and activity zones suited to cats' natural behavior.

The expanded section is currently home to nearly 80 stray cats and more than 10 abandoned pet rabbits.

A cat-themed reading space has been introduced, allowing visitors to relax and read alongside the animals in a calm and interactive setting.

Weekend programs offer guided sessions on community-based stray animal management, including the full process from rescue and sterilization to release.

Shengzhai Park spans 86.83 hectares and features forest trails, family-friendly amenities, and pet-friendly spaces.

From the standardized care system established in its first phase to the ecological and educational focus of its second phase, Cats Island presents a more comprehensive approach to urban stray animal management while raising public awareness about humane treatment of stray animals.

Visitor information

Where: No 62, Shengzhai village, Gucun town, Baoshan district (inside Shengzhai Park)

How to get there: Take Metro Line 7 to Nanchen Road Station (Exit 2), then transfer to Bus 828 to Taihe Xincheng Station. Walk about 500 meters.

Opening hours and access

Phase I: Open to the public. Visitors can enter after on-site registration. Closed on Mondays. Open from 10 am to 4 pm Tuesday to Friday, and from 10 am to 5 pm on weekends.

Phase II: Open on weekends only. Advance registration for guided programs is required through the RedNote account "Xiaoju Deng" (小桔灯) by following the account and sending a private message. Two sessions are offered daily, with a maximum of 10 participants per session. The fee is 100 yuan ($14.70) per person.

Notes

Visitors are advised not to bring pet food or feed the animals, and outside pets are not permitted on the premises.

Hands should be disinfected before interacting with the cats, while gloves and shoe covers are recommended when necessary.

Visits are not recommended for individuals with severe allergies, sensitive skin, or certain medical conditions such as immune disorders, heart disease, or high blood pressure.

The site is open to visitors aged 12 and above. Minors must be accompanied by a guardian, who is required to sign a liability waiver.

The cat education center charges an admission fee of 20 yuan per person, with all proceeds used to support cat food supplies and sterilization programs.