Shanghai's Zhangjiang Science City Unveils New Collaboration Platforms to Speed Robotics Industrialization

The Zhangjiang Science City, located in the Shanghai Free Trade Zone, has unveiled a series of robotics industry collaboration platforms, including one related to the embodied intelligence supply chain, to accelerate the industrialization process of the emerging sector.

"In the personal computer era, there was Zhongguancun in Beijing, in the phone era, there was Huaqiangbei in Shenzhen, and in the robotics era, we hope to establish a market for robot components in Zhangjiang, allowing local robotics firms to find all suppliers within a week, or even in just a minute," Jiang Lei, chief scientist of the National and Local Co-Built Humanoid Robotics Innovation Center, said at a launch press conference for the new platforms yesterday. "This will usher the humanoid robot industry into an organized era of innovation."

The robotics supply chain is particularly long, involving large language models, chips, basic components, materials, and more, Jiang said, adding that in the process of robotics industrialization, the newly launched embodied intelligence supply chain platform can provide real assistance to companies along it.

The platform, focused on the entire lifecycle of robots, has gathered over 800,000 supplier resources to provide robotics firms with four key capabilities: design, agile manufacturing, secondary development, and various open-source developer community services, Jiang pointed out.

Component and service clients can find mainstream suppliers in their region on the platform, allowing them to identify algorithms, parts, solutions, and more that precisely match their needs, Jiang said. This will provide smoother industrial collaboration support for the trial production, validation, and delivery of robots, Jiang stressed.

The operation of this platform will assist robotics companies in transitioning from "searching for suppliers blindly" to "achieving precise supply-demand matching," Jiang noted. During the process, companies will also benefit from the platform's "end-to-end services," while manufacturing and service providers can obtain real orders, Jiang added.

In addition, the launch of the National and Local Co-Built Humanoid Robotics Innovation Center's Robot Lifecycle Demonstration Application Zone was announced at the conference. The test service area will assist companies in achieving full traceability of humanoid robots from research and development to manufacturing and eventual decommissioning.

It will also provide a one-stop supporting services that include prototype training, performance testing, data retention, and operation and maintenance recovery.

The establishment of the demonstration zone draws on the experience of full lifecycle management from the auto and other industries, Jiang said. It aims to build a lifecycle management system for the robotics industry at an early stage of its development, helping the entire sector quickly transition into the practical application phase, Jiang pointed out.