[City News]

Summit explores MNCs' global strategies

by shanghaigov
March 20, 2026
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​The MNC Future Summit is held in Shanghai on March 18. [Photo/Shanghai Morning Post]

Over 300 executives, government officials, business leaders, and Deloitte partners gathered in Shanghai on March 18 for the second MNC Future Summit to explore how China's innovation ecosystem is driving global expansion for multinationals.

Liu Minghua, Deloitte China's chief executive officer, said: "As global uncertainty mounts, China's institutional opening-up offers multinationals a stable operating environment."

Liu said: "The all-out opening of foreign investment access to manufacturing and the further opening-up of the service industry during the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-30) period continue to enhance multinationals' confidence in long-term investment in China."

Li Jiaming, Deloitte China MNC C4C services lead partner, emphasized the growing strategic importance of the Chinese market in MNCs' global plans amid sluggish global economic growth.

Li noted that as the global industrial chain undergoes profound restructuring, China is not merely a sourcing and manufacturing hub for multinationals, but is also emerging as a key center for their global innovation.

"In the new round of high-level opening-up, Deloitte will continue to serve as a reliable professional partner to help multinationals grasp structural opportunities, integrate into China's innovation ecosystem, and achieve sustainable value creation through localization," he said.

Looking ahead, Deloitte plans to upgrade its Global China Services Department to the Deloitte China Global Office in 2025. The move will integrate global capabilities, focus on key industries, promote cross-border innovation, and strengthen a partner ecosystem to facilitate resource exchange.

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