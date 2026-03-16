Superyacht 'Luminara' makes 1st Chinese mainland port call in Shanghai

Luminara made its first visit to the Chinese mainland, docking along the illuminated banks of the Huangpu River in Shanghai on March 11, 2026. [Photo/VCG]

Passengers onboard Luminara got the opportunity to experience Shanghai in spring on Wednesday as the super luxury cruise ship called at Shanghai Port International Cruise Terminal, marking its first port call in the Chinese mainland.

Luminara, the newest superyacht in the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, made its inaugural voyage in July 2025. Featuring 226 suites with private terraces, the cruise ship can accommodate up to 452 guests.

Offering voyages from five nights to 14 nights, cruise trips on the ultra-luxury ship started at about $8,800 per person, as the vessel's itineraries for the 2025-2026 season in the Asia-Pacific region indicated.

Among its nearly 500 passengers and crew members, 84 percent were eligible for China's visa-free policies. The favorable measures provide convenience for inbound travelers to visit the country and also attract a growing number of international luxury cruise vessels to call at Shanghai.

Official data showed that the number of inbound tourists visiting Shanghai continued to grow in 2025. A total of 9.36 million passenger trips were made by inbound travelers last year, a year-on-year increase of 39.58 percent, according to data from the Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism. Among them, overnight inbound tourists reached 8.79 million passenger trips, up 45.09 percent year-on-year.