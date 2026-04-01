[City News]

Venice Biennale China pavilion comes to Shanghai

by shanghaigov
April 1, 2026
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​The exhibition traces the overseas destinations of Chinese masterpieces. [Photo/World Expo Museum]

Shanghai is hosting the 60th Venice Biennale China National Pavilion Exhibition - Shanghai at the World Expo Museum from March 31 to May 31. The exhibition recreates major installations from the Venice presentation while presenting the international expression of Chinese culture.

The exhibition, themed Atlas: Harmony in Diversity, is divided into two sections: Collect and Translate.

The Collect section displays documentary archives of 100 masterpieces of Chinese painting held overseas. Through digital visualization, it shows how the masterpieces made their way into overseas museums, using visual evidence to illuminate history.

The Translate section presents new works by seven contemporary Chinese artists. By linking historical images with contemporary artistic practices, the exhibition creates a dialogue between past and present, and between Chinese and global artistic traditions.

Founded in 1895, the Venice Biennale is one of the world's most prestigious art events. The 60th edition, themed Foreigners Everywhere, explores identity and cultural diversity.

The China Pavilion emphasizes traditional values such as inclusiveness, harmony in diversity, and harmonious coexistence.

The exhibition is jointly organized by the World Expo Museum and Zhejiang University.

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