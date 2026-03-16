Volvo China Open to tee off in April

The 2026 Volvo China Open will take place from April 23 to 26 at the Enhance Anting Golf Club in Shanghai's Jiading district.

​Crowds gather at the 2025 Volvo China Open. [Photo/Official website of Volvo China Open]

More than 20 players who have won major international titles over the past two years are expected to compete in this year's Volvo China Open. The field will be drawn from four channels: the DP World Tour, the China Tour, qualifying events, and the wild-card entry.

Among the players are Casey Jarvis, winner of the Kenya Open and the South African Open this year, Freddy Schott, champion of the Bahrain Championship, Nacho Elvira, winner of the Dubai Invitational, and Adrian Otaegui, the 2024 Volvo China Open champion.

Chinese golfers will also feature in the lineup, including defending champion Wu A'shun and DP World Tour member Ding Wenyi.

With the total prize purse set to increase to about 19.25 million yuan ($2.8 million), the 2026 edition is expected to attract more world-class players while offering Chinese golfers greater opportunities to improve world rankings and prepare for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

The tournament will also integrate sports with Jiading district’s local culture, tourism, and commerce in an effort to stimulate regional consumption. A series of public events, including activities for teenagers, will be staged alongside the competition.

Ticket holders will enjoy discounts and promotional offers at selected venues.

The event also intends to strengthen cooperation with social media platforms popular among younger audiences to share player stories and further promote golf culture.