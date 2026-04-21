Wildlife Thrives in Shanghai's Liudao Habitat

​A crested goshawk in Liudao wildlife habitat. [Photo/Jiading district forestry station]

Liudao, a wildlife habitat in Shanghai's Jiading district, is regarded as a sanctuary for wildlife due to its well-preserved natural environment.

Located in Shuangtang village, Huating town, in the city's northwest, Liudao was originally a collective nursery established in the 1980s. The site was designated as the only ecological protection redline area in Jiading under Shanghai's ecological protection plan, which was released in 2023.

According to data, the habitat is home to 104 bird species, eight mammal species, five amphibian species, and five reptile species.

Reducing human activity helps wildlife settle in Liudao, said Cai Zhangli, an official at the Jiading district forestry station.

Infrared cameras installed across the forest have captured frequent activity of the leopard cat, a nationally Class II protected species. As a predator high in the food chain, its presence indicates a stable ecosystem with sufficient resources.

Last year, forestry staff also identified a nest of the crested goshawk, a territorial bird of prey.

Experts attribute the diversity of wildlife to the abundance of small mammals and birds, as well as the forest’s near-natural condition, which features varied vegetation and minimal human intervention.

Song Xiaobin, a member of Shanghai Mini Beasts Studio who has been monitoring insect biodiversity in Shanghai, noted that the team has recorded a rare firefly species in the area. The females of the species, which are wingless and cannot fly, rely on dense forest environments for survival. Liudao's layered vegetation is particularly suitable for this insect, he said.

Surveys show the habitat is home to 299 plant species, more than half of which are native to Shanghai.

The habitat retains fallen leaves and decaying wood, providing food sources for insects and supporting a complex food web.

Human intervention is minimal, focused primarily on enriching food sources for animals. For example, food-source plants introduced last year are expected to attract more species as they mature.

Song Kun, an associate professor at the East China Normal University's School of Ecological and Environmental Sciences, emphasized that the ecological restoration at Liudao highlights the importance of respecting natural processes and adopting biodiversity-friendly practices to maintain stable, near-natural ecosystems in urban areas.