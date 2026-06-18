World Cup Fever Hits Shanghai Cinemas

​Spectators watch a World Cup match at Huaxia Gumei Cinema and Theater. [Photo by Zhong Han/Jiefang Daily]

The live cinema screening of the United States-Paraguay World Cup match kicked off at 9 am on June 13 at the newly opened Huaxia Gumei Cinema and Theater, with the program expected to expand to about 50 cinemas across the city.

The match was shown on a 4K screen with surround sound. One spectator wearing an Argentina jersey said it was his first time watching a soccer match in a cinema and that the experience was more exciting than watching at home, making him feel as though he was in the stadium.

Zhu Guanghu, former head coach of China's national soccer team and former chairman of the Shanghai Football Association, said the large screen made tactical details and changes in team formation easier to follow.

A Shanghai Film Bureau official said the screening used an authorized broadcast feed from China Central Television, with technical support provided by a designated partner of China Media Group. The cinema also installed a dedicated broadband connection to ensure a stable signal.

Tickets are available through the same channels as regular movie tickets, including the Maoyan and Taopiaopiao platforms.

The cinema, located in the Gumei Culture and Sports Center, has introduced meal packages for soccer fans. With many matches broadcast in the early morning, a coffee shop on the second floor of the Gumei Culture and Sports Center has launched special coffee promotions.

As Shanghai's first sports-themed cinema, the venue features sports-related installations and exhibitions in its lobby. Its current table tennis exhibition includes rackets and jerseys used by renowned players, alongside promotional materials from table tennis-themed films.

The World Cup cinema screening program is expected to expand to about 50 cinemas citywide, covering all 16 districts.