Yangpu Community Health Centers Join Meituan Platform

​A doctor performs a traditional Chinese medicine pulse diagnosis for a patient at the New Jiangwan Town Community Health Center. [Photo/Yangpu district health commission]

Nine community health centers in Shanghai's Yangpu district will join Meituan, a major local life services platform, in May to launch community nursing services, the district's health commission announced on May 19.

In January, the New Jiangwan Town Community Health Center in Yangpu became the first community health service institution in Shanghai to go online on a local life services platform, laying the groundwork for this expansion.

With the new additions, Yangpu will have 10 community health centers on the platform, covering most of the district's community health service system and making it home to China's first district-level community health service system to be fully connected to a local life services platform.

The community nursing service packages include home-based services such as wound dressing changes, PICC maintenance, suture removal, and respiratory testing, all provided by registered nurses from the community health centers.

Since joining the Meituan platform, New Jiangwan Town Community Health Center's door-to-door nursing services have received positive feedback, particularly from middle-aged and elderly residents who face difficulties visiting medical institutions.

Building on this pilot, Yangpu is promoting broader digital integration of community healthcare services across the district and exploring innovative service models for healthcare.

A representative from Meituan's healthcare division noted that Yangpu offers a replicable model for the digital transformation of primary healthcare services.