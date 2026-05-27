'Zhangjiang Cup' International Youth AIGC Audio-Visual Content Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition Opens

​Industry representatives attend the launch ceremony for the "Zhangjiang Cup" International Youth AIGC Audio-Visual Content Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition. [Photo/Shanghai Observer]

The launch ceremony for the "Zhangjiang Cup" International Youth AIGC Audio-Visual Content Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition was held on May 20 at the Zhangjiang AI Application Store.

Open to young creators worldwide aged 18 and above, the competition features two categories — the University Group and Professional Group — across three tracks: AIGC digital audio-visual content creation, industry promotional content innovation, and local creative-content incubation.

The competition explores a wide range of themes, including realistic works with Chinese-style elements, science fiction and fantasy, cutting-edge technology, and Zhangjiang-themed creative content.

The submission period will run from May through September, with the finals scheduled for October. The total prize package includes one million yuan (about $147,350) in cash and 10 million yuan in computing power vouchers, as well as a range of support measures such as incubation services, online visibility support, support for reaching overseas markets, and investment and financing matchmaking opportunities.

The competition is also closely linked with the Zhangjiang Youth Innovation Camp AIGC Short Drama Entrepreneurship Base. Since its inauguration on March 27, the base has attracted eight companies with a combined registered capital of 140 million yuan, forming the prototype of a full-chain industrial ecosystem covering computing power, community operations, support services, content creation, and distribution.

​Global creators participate in the competition. [Photo/Shanghai Observer]

During the launch ceremony, the Pudong New Area Investment Promotion Center, Shanghai Financial Data Port Development Co Ltd, and Shanghai Theatre Academy signed a framework agreement to jointly establish an industry-academia-research innovation platform. In addition, industry-academia-research bases of Shanghai Polytechnic University and Shanghai Film Art Academy were inaugurated.

The ceremony also featured keynote speeches by industry experts, who shared insights on topics including full-chain incubation for OPC (One Person Company) innovation and entrepreneurship, full-chain technical solutions for AIGC comic-based drama production, and how AIGC can lower barriers to film and television creation.