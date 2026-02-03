A Timeless Turkish Table on Yongjia Road

Garlic is a rare constant on leafy Yongjia Road, where restaurants come and go with the seasons. It's one of the few neighborhood restaurants to survive Shanghai's fast-changing food and beverage scene, serving Mediterranean-inspired Turkish cuisine. Evenings bring a quiet charm. Garlic's spacious dining room with varied seating and warm, gentle lighting is perfect for both large groups and romantic date nights. Instead of following trends, it offers comfort, familiarity and ease – qualities that are becoming harder to find.

Credit: Sun Minjie

Behind Garlic's longevity is Emre Gurel, the Istanbul-born founder whose vision for Garlic has remained consistent since the beginning. He lives by one guiding principle in business, inspired by Leonardo da Vinci's famous quote: "Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication." When he conceived the idea of a restaurant, he recognized that garlic as an ingredient is unique – you either love it or hate it. "I thought it was a strong, memorable name. So I chose it." This philosophy of bold-yet-simple authenticity has shaped everything about the restaurant, from its menu to its atmosphere. After getting married, he quit his corporate job and opened his first restaurant. Moving from a white-collar office role to life as a restaurateur, he discovered a love for designing concepts, turning ideas into food, and seeing real reactions from people the very next day. "I just loved the speed and the creativity."

Credit: Courtesy of Garlic

Spotting a gap in the market 15 years ago, he realized there was no casual, reasonably-priced, fine-dining Turkish restaurant in the city – so he created Garlic. "Looking back 15 to 20 years ago, when you opened a French or Italian restaurant, people were curious and eager to try it. But I think those days have passed. Nowadays, people don't judge or decide based on the country of origin of the cuisine. What matters most is what you offer them – if they're happy with the food and experience, they don't really care if it's Turkish, Japanese or anything else," he said. Garlic has been open for more than 15 years, yet they still use about 90 percent of the same menu, design, music and serving style. "We don't chase constant changes because we're building a brand that knows not everyone is our customer. Our guests value trust and consistency. So, rather than constantly introducing new ideas, we focus on keeping things reliably the same."

Credit: Courtesy of Garlic

Initially, the customers were about 50 percent expats and 50 percent locals. Today, locals make up around 70 to 80 customers. "Of course, things change – but I do what I like. I've never decided on menu items based on whether they fit Chinese tastes or are meant to please a specific group of people. Every dish comes from my experiences in Turkey and abroad, from food I genuinely enjoy. Every item on the menu is there simply because I like it," Emre said. "We don't adjust recipes or add flavors just to make them easier for people to accept. This is what we like – if you like it too, then you're our customer."

Credit: Courtesy of Garlic

Garlic's approach to Turkish cuisine sets it apart from many of its counterparts in the city. Garlic has a wider and more nuanced menu than most Turkish restaurants, which tend to focus almost exclusively on kebabs. An expansive selection of Turkish mezze shares equal billing with an impressive range of meat dishes, reflecting the true diversity of Turkish cooking. Emre personally traveled across different regions of Turkey for inspiration, bringing back some of the country's most delicious recipes – each reflecting the vibrancy of Turkish culture.

Credit: Sun Minjie

"Our lamb cage, slow-roasted and served with chestnut rice – never miss it," he said. "As for mezze, that's entirely personal preference. I prefer not to direct others toward any particular dish, given the remarkable diversity. They are all my creations." The stone oven is another centerpiece of the restaurant, turning out authentic lahmacun (flatbread with simple ingredients) – one of Garlic's best sellers. The menu reflects a blend of Turkish culture, complemented by Turkish wine and beer to create a complete experience. "It would obviously be easier to sell German beer or French wine," he says. "But we stick to our philosophy. If you want to be authentic, you have to be willing to take the risk." Garlic is ultimately a reflection of its owner: unpretentious, generous and deeply grounded. It doesn't try to impress – it simply invites you in, feeds you well and lets the rest happen naturally.