[On Fire] Yao Lu of Asia's 50 Best Opens New Bar in SH, Alma Luna

The Snapshot As the sun sets over Shanghai, a new moon rises in the cocktail constellation: Alma de la Luna, or Alma Luna for short, poetically translating to "soul of the moon" in Spanish. This is big news for the city, as it's being opened by Yao Lu, proprietor of Union Trading Company, whose rise to fame propelled them to Asia's 50 Best Bars list. This new rum-focused dram den promises something the city doesn't have yet... a steamy Havana Nights theme to the bustling streets of Shanghai.

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

After a soft opening in early August, Alma Luna has already proven it's not just another cocktail bar; it's a moonlit amalgamation of life's best moments – think sultry nights and spirited conversations that linger long after the last sip. The Place

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Ti Gong

This is definitely one of the more unique bar experiences in China, not just for the venue itself, but because of the way the city has inspired its creation. (Read on for an exclusive interview with Yao on how he's witnessed Shanghai's bar scene evolve and grow into the powerhouse it is today.) While UTC is a whirlwind of energetic camaraderie, Alma Luna invites guests to kick back, be present, and connect over the best kind of stories that only unfold over cocktails.

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"We wanted to create a place where people can slow down, escape, and create memories that last beyond the evening." Yao Lu

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Ti Gong

Step through the bar's Xiangyang Rd doors, down a plant-lined hallway, and into the glamorous, high-rolling, cha-cha-cha rhythm of Hotel Nacional de Cuba in 1950s Havana. The interior is opulent vintage decor. Warm lighting, tufted emerald green banquettes, brass accents, mosaic tiling, arched entryways, and a white orchid-themed back bar mural (the national flower of Cuba), leave guests expecting to find sequin-bedazzled Tropicana Cabaret showgirls to show up at any moment with their cascading ruffles, towering headdresses, and all.

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The bar has 43 seats – with both private booths in the back as well as convivial tables flanking the sides to a standing bar cutting through the middle, and high-top seating at the main bar. The bar has 43 seats – with both private booths in the back as well as convivial tables flanking the sides to a standing bar cutting through the middle, and high-top seating at the main bar, the space's focal point. Alma Luna is designed for everything from intimate tete-a-têtes to lively gatherings that stretch into the night. The Drinks

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Now, what you've all been waiting for: the real stars are the cocktails. Alma Luna's menu is a dance between classic Cuban cocktails and modern signatures. Both menu sections lean heavily into rum, the national drink of Cuba, paying homage to this spirit's essential place in Cuban culture. The seven classic Cuban cocktails see the likes of a Hemingway Daiquiri (98 yuan) – a tempting trinity of rum, lime, and sugar that deftly dovetails sweetness, sourness, and strength – culminating as a tasty tribute to the literary giant's love for the island...

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… A Cuba Libre (98 yuan) with a homemade cola reduction, warming spices, and vanilla, a cocktail that's as liberating as the name suggests...

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… And a riff on a Canchánchara (98 yuan) – a 19th-century almost forgotten Cuban classic of rum, honey, and lime, elevated at Alma Luna with green cardamom tincture, sea salt, orange bitters, and spicy mala honey for that added layer and nip of heat.

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Other classics include El Presidente (98 yuan), Mojito (98 yuan), Hotel Nacional Special (98 yuan) and Alma Luna's take on the beloved Daiquiri (98 yuan). On the flip side, the contemporary roster of the menu fills in the gaps, ensuring there are cocktails for all taste preferences – sour, bitter, spicy, umami, etc. – while still aligning with the bar's Cuban culture ethos.

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Case in point, the Miami Vice (108 yuan) is a frozen blend of nostalgia, equal parts strawberry daiquiri and piña colada topped with a requisite paper beach parasol, ideal for Shanghai's hot summer nights.

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At once vegetal and refreshing, the Abuela's Garden (118 yuan) features a refined mix of Del Maguey Vida mezcal and Altos Silver tequila sous vide with cucumber, tomato, bell pepper, cilantro, lime and agave nectar, a nod to Cuba's neighbor: Mexico.

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Luz de Luna (118 yuan) is also not to be missed, a Monkey 47 gin concoction that tastes like a Korean Melona ice cream bar with a tipsy finish. The ice is sheathed by a pandan cocoa butter that slowly melts into the libation, allowing it to evolve as the evening marches on into night.

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There's also a Cafecito Martini (108 yuan), a tip of the hat to Cuba's rich coffee heritage covered by fluffy espumita foam, a roasted banana and sherry concoction infused into Jameson whisky as the Golden Hour (108 yuan), a floral gin libation with toasted rice, jasmine, and osmanthus amazake playfully dubbed Flor de Noche (108 yuan), and more. The Food On the food front, Alma Luna is collaborating with Chef Ling of Spanish restaurant Pirata on a lineup of Cuban-themed sharing plates and snacks.

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The Chicharrón & Cuban Guacamole (48 yuan) offers an addicting fried pork skin snack, puffed up like crispy-coated cotton balls tossed in a signature spice blend. Guacamole studded with pineapple chunks and a dash of lime acts as ideal dunking fodder.

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If there's only one plate that you order, it must be the self-proclaimed Thicc Cubano Sandwich (68 yuan), one that delivers on its hefty promise. Slow-roasted pork is layered with sliced ham, pickles, a generous slather of mustard, and enough ooey-gooey Swiss cheese to sink a ship, all nestled inside a pressed and toasted Cuban bread bun.

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

A rich explosion of coffee, dark chocolate and a touch of rum unite as the Coffee Chocolate Pot de Crème (68 yuan), a dessert for those aiming for a dessert flavor bomb, sans the sugar high. The Verdict

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Every detail – from the tailored Cuban-collared white jacket uniforms to the nostalgia-inducing cocktails to the carefully curated Latin playlist that is guaranteed to have even the most anti-dancer swinging his or her hips by night's end – is designed to evoke the mambo-overtone essence of Havana evenings. So, is Alma Luna up to par with other bars in the city? Yes, definitely, and the space is stunning. It is different than any other bar in Shanghai. You could put it up against any other bar, from London to New York City to Buenos Aires, and it would stand out.

A one-on-one sit-down with Yao Lu We were able to snag some facetime with the mastermind behind Alma Luna to learn more about how Shanghai's bar scene has evolved over the last decade, and why right now is the time Shanghai is making its mark on the global bar industry. CNS: You've been here for some time, so what specifically contributed to your success in the city? Shanghai has been much more than just the city where I built my career. It has been a place that shaped who I am. Growing up Chinese American, I spent parts of my childhood between Shanghai and the United States. I experienced both cultures, but for a long time, I also felt like I was constantly moving between different worlds, trying to understand where I belonged. Looking back, I think that experience influenced the way I approach hospitality. A great bar, to me, is a place where different worlds can meet. It is a place where people from different backgrounds can sit at the same table, share a conversation, and feel like they belong. And Shanghai, very specifically, is uniquely suited for that. It has always been a city built on exchange between East and West, tradition and modernity, local culture and international influences. It is a place where different ideas can come together and create something new. When we opened Union Trading Company, Shanghai gave us an audience that was curious and open-minded. But beyond that, Shanghai gave us something even more valuable: a community. This city is great for building community. Over the years, many guests became friends, and many friends became part of the journey.

Credit: Sophie Steiner