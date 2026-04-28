[SH Buzz] April's A BIG Month with 11 New Hot Openings in Shanghai

This month, patios and outdoor spaces are finally coming out of hibernation, spilling out into the streets just in time to be covered by tree pollen. Restaurateurs and mixologists are shaking up a new spread of eats and sips in anticipation of summer. Without further ado, your monthly dose of Shanghai's food & bev buzz is served.

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Opposite Kirillitsa (Shanghai's first new wave Russian fine dining restaurant backed by Russian celebrity chef Evgeny Vikentev), the same team has opened Fathom – a seafood-forward concept that fuses both Russian and Asian influences. The name is a reference to the unit of length (1.8 meters) to measure depth of water, and each menu item indicates the number of fathoms down said sea creature was sourced from. Expect the highest-quality seafood, like Kamchatka crab, Antarctic tooth fish, Russian pike roe, and – get this – the largest selection of caviar and Champagne in the entire country.

As the menu is structured by depth (fathoms) rather than traditional courses, high-end seafood and rare caviar make a showing in every item, from bread to appetizers, from soups to vegetables and even to meat-forward mains. And now is the prime time to visit, as the expansive terrace, with views overlooking the Bund, has just officially opened.

Credit: Ti Gong

Celebrated mixologist and owner of Union Trading Company, Yao Lu is opening another bar in Shanghai, poetically dubbed Alma Luna, by mid-summer. Inspired by the romance and rhythm of mid-century Caribbean nights, the bar will feature warm lighting, natural textures and subtle patina, exercising restraint rather than excess. This is not a high energy outpost like UTC, but rather a space for casual conversation, connection and presence over tasty tipples.

Credit: Ti Gong

Hasa House is a newly opened luxury wellness "escape" in the heart of the city on Donghu Road. It's a five-part holistic hub that includes Hasa Kitchen, Hasa Active, Hasa Groove, Hasa Collective and Hasa Cirlcle. Hasa Kitchen is all about the healthy eating without compromising on taste – from smoothies, grab-and-go sandwiches and coffee beverages to a full-size restaurant upstairs with a selection of Western-leaning breakfast and lunch plates. Plus there's a bar and lounge. Hasa Active hosts sport events, competitions and "quests," Hasa Groove offers weekend parties with live DJs, Hasa Collective and Hasa Circle provide a space for visitors to connect and meet new people from different industries. This is a community-driven space unlike anywhere else in Shanghai covering food to movement, dance to connection.

Credit: Ti Gong

Akanee Thai Izakaya is a contemporary Bangkok brasserie that opened a few months back on Yuyuan Road, with an emphasis on grilled and smoked mains. Rather than traditional Thai fare, diners enjoy riffs on classics, like beef tongue jerky with Thai spices, larb pork ball, pad Thai with orecchiette rather than flat rice noodles, and Thai tea flan with salted cream cheese, among so much more. The cozy yet trendy space sees vaulted wooden ceilings, a brick façade and greenery abound, plus ample wine-stacked shelves.

Credit: Ti Gong

Crashing on the scene last month, Tokyo Insta-famous charcoal-grilled hamburger concept Hikiniku To Come swung open its doors to snaking queues at Donghu Road's FUFU complex. The tight menu is essentially just set meals of three Australian wagyu patties, refillable rice and miso soup for 138 yuan (US$20.2). This concept has proven successful in Shanghai already, with similar venues like Rou Rou Da Mi (肉肉大米), so it's no shocker that this opening has taken the city by storm.

Credit: Ti Gong

Baktro mit laib & seele is a German-inspired bakery and bistro operated by the Paulaner group with a new second location on the West Bund. The establishment blends traditional baking with casual all-day dining, offering breads, pastries and international (Mediterranean and Asian-leaning) brunch and dinner options, plus scenic riverside views. Look forward to everything from mixed mezze plates and lamb couscous to seafood paella and grilled Angus prime rib, with everything in between. Do not miss the ample spread of freshly-baked daily confectionaries at the front display counter.

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Down-to-earth Thai-style eatery Lucky Boy opened a second location on Ruijin No. 2 Road just south of Found 158, outfitted in trendy Thai bistro décor. Think neon signs, colorful patterned wallpaper, retro knickknacks and old-school Thai ingredient packaging. The menu is a cherry-picked roster of casual Thai plates with a few fusion bites sprinkled throughout. Popular plates, like pad krapao and tom yum make a showing, while newly introduced offerings, like shrimp head oil seafood rice or lemongrass and coconut salad with dried squid and pork belly warrant repeat visits. Prices are pocket-friendly, clocking in at around 100 yuan a person or less, making it an ideal lunch or quick dinner option.

Credit: Ti Gong

Sister brand to Internet-famous cookie and ice cream mainstay CookieYak!, Rough Rough has expanded its empire to Changle Road, conveniently located right next to – you guessed it – CookieYak!. While CookieYak! focuses on creative cookies and ice cream sandwiches (encased in said buttery cookies), RoughRough is all about the cakes. But what really attracts most is the dessert buffet, an all-you-can-eat cakes and gelato bar in 30-, 45-, and 60-minute increments. The venue also offers other "wild-style" eating challenges like devouring 12 luofo cake balls in 50 seconds. Come for the cakes, gelato and creative confectionaries, stay for the sugar high.

Credit: Ti Gong

One of the zaniest new bar openings as of late, Sympathy Angel is part cocktail bar, part taxidermy museum, and 100 percent Alice in Wonderland-level wacky, designed by artist Shigemi. Situated in C Park, this Japanese retro novelty spot pours tea and coffee in the afternoon and cocktails at night. The intimate, highly atmospheric space also features experimental music, indie performances, ultra-specialized libations and inventive desserts.

Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Ti Gong

Shanghai's go-to hotspot for the Filipino community, Juanitos has set up a second shop on Xiangyang Road. This cozy dive bar-meets-lounge pours out some seriously underrated cocktails and Filipino snacks. The new space sees the same kitschy neighborhood lounge vibes, replete with colorful hanging metallic streamers and disco lights, just with more room and an expanded menu. The bar is renowned for its late-night themed parties (karaoke included), personalized service and casual, approachable vibes, now expanding further south into Xuhui.

Credit: Sophie Steiner