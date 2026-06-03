[Hangouts] Top 10 Venues at Shankang Li Complex in Jing'an

Hangouts is a column about Shanghai's quietly expanding universe of places where you can just be somewhere, in public, without it being a mall. Parks, plazas, converted factories, weird little pocket gardens, and yes, the occasional Xintiandi-style situation where you're technically spending money but at least you're outside doing it. The city decided its residents deserved places to hang out. Got a spot we should profile?

Shankang Li 陕康里 (Shan Kang Courtyard), situated along Kangding Rd near Shaanxi Rd N., is one of Jing'an's most popular, pet-friendly food & beverage and creative lifestyle hubs. Following its opening in the middle of 2020, Shankang Li continues to be a major social destination, featuring an open courtyard encircled by bustling restaurants, bars, shops, exercise facilities, and 12,000 square meters of office space. The complex also plays host to regular markets, festivals, holiday events and the annual chili cook-off. A Bit of History

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Before Shankang Li was Jing'an's favorite foodie hotspot, it was a construction materials market. Before that, it had been a police station, a Sikh temple, and a repair factory. The architecture firm, Colorfull Yujing Design, which designed this hub, pulled on this history for inspiration, coupled with a restored shikumen-style red brick façade. The resulting enclosed commercial district is constructed around a central plaza that offers outdoor space for all of the street-facing shops along Kangding Rd, making it one of the premier destinations for terrace and patio dining and drinking. Top 10 Shankang Li Establishments

Alimentari Grill

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Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

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Credit: Sophie Steiner

One of the largest locations of the Alimentari brand, Alimentari Grill, threw open its doors in the summer of 2020 as the first major opening in the now always renao (busy) Shankang Li. Like in other Alimentari stores around Shanghai, Alimentari Grill combines the best of a high-end grocery store with a kitchen, but in the case of Alimentari Grill, they really turn up the heat with a grill-focused menu – charcoal grill that is. This is not where you come for a pizza, but rather a succulent, juicy slab of 270-day grass-fed M4-5 Wagyu Ribeye (358 yuan/300 grams) or a whopping 800-gram Australian Tomahawk (458 yuan). Pair those grilled meats with an array of vermouth-inspired cocktails, like The Popcorn (55 yuan), featuring vermouth bianco, vermouth rosso, dry vermouth, lemon and popcorn or the Yuzu and Lemon (55 yuan) with yuzu-infused vermouth bianco, limoncello, dry vermouth, smoky whisky syrup and lemon. Aside from smoke-imbued proteins, there's also an ample spread of everyday brunch fare, fresh yet filling salads, all-day antipasti, veggie sides, risottos and pastas, salumeria cold cuts, and – of course – pastries and other sweet treats. Burrata in all shapes and forms is another guilty pleasure, and Alimentari Grill offers three varieties – prosciutto, fried or a summer version with pesto, green pea puree and asparagus. The real highlight of this location is the expansive outdoor patio, and with heaters for winter, it's the perfect late afternoon spot for a post-work or weekend libation. The grocery section is similar to other Alimentari venues, where guests can stock up on Italian dried goods, European wines, cold cuts, cheeses, olives in all varieties and other pickled goodies. Homeslice

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Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

It's no contest; for the best New York-style pizza, you go to Homeslice. No matter the time of day, be it 1pm or 1am, a freshly warmed slice is always a great choice. Homeslice started with humble beginnings in 2017, backed by British chef and pizza connoisseur Nat Alexander. The classic 20" pies see a handmade sourdough crust, with toppings ranging from the classic (pepperoni, sausage, cheese, and veg) to the creative. And we mean blow-your-mind creativity. Over the years, the seasonal flavors have included everything from jianbing pizza to bun cha pizza, from scallion oil noodle pizza to Flamin' Hot Cheetos pizza, and everything – we mean everything – in between. With an ever-rotating selection of chef specials and seasonal pizzas, plus the lineup of eight original pizzas that stay on the menu forever (and ever and ever), there is no way to get bored. Some quick, back-of-the-napkin math reveals that Homeslice has launched more than 120 specialty pizzas over the years... and counting. So how can we pick a favorite? Well, we will try. For the ultimate cheesiness, the Supa Dupa Cheese Pizza (30 yuan/slice, 150yuan/16", 240 yuan/20") is pure cheese overload – a hyperbole of a pizza. This pie sees not one, not two, not three, but five – count 'em – kinds of cheese smothering a tomato sauce base: they've got Italian fontina, house-made ricotta, provolone piccante, mozzarella and parmesan, all culminating in an equal parts godly and gluttonous slice. The once-a-month Detroit pizza is also probably the tastiest calorie-to-kuai conversion rate in town. And the best part is, Homeslice has got delivery down to science (as one would expect, considering that the OG waimai guy was the pizza delivery man), with each slice tasting just as good in the comfort of your own home as it does in-store. Beyond pizza, the Shankang Li location also offers a full menu, including appetizers, hearty salads, filling (and of course) cheesy pastas, and desserts, all in a NYC metro train line-inspired, decorated industrial chic, no frills space. Juanitos Shanghai's go-to hotspot for the Filipino community, Juanitos is a cozy dive bar-meets-lounge pouring out some seriously underrated cocktails and Filipino snacks. The drinks lean toward mezcal while the food is all about Filipino-inspired tapas in a neighborhood bar setting. The space is renowned for its late-night themed parties (karaoke included), personalized service, and casual, approachable vibes.

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Emblematic of an industry trend toward smaller, more personal storefront lounges, Juanito's got its start a few years ago as a small, little, one-room neighborhood bar. The man mixing drinks is John, a Filipino transplant, whom you might recognize as the bar manager from The Parrot nightclub and Italo. Both venues were from the Funka Group (Funkadeli), which were staples of the boho cocktails and clubbing circuit in another era. John's bringing his notable and laudable cocktail skills to a stripped-back dive lounge kind of aesthetic – and when we say dive, that's only the highest compliment we can give.

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From decor to service to crowd to vibes, it feels like a neighborhood bar run by a group of friends for their group of friends, full stop. The decorations are the souvenirs of bygone parties mounted on the walls, pours are almost lethally heavy, and late nights frequently turn into early mornings. "I would say it's the easiest bar that you can go to. You don't have to come with friends if you don't have any – but come as you are," adds John. Expect cheap-ish, boozy, and fun cocktails. It's loud. It's warm. It's got that magical combination of chicharrones, good drinks and the kind of bar where you're never more than five minutes away from drinking shots with someone you just met. Kaisha

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Sister venue to Suzu Bar, Kaisha is home to two cocktail bars in one, with stellar snacks to match. The space is divided into two parts – the front, known as West, is a casual cocktail restaurant, while the back, named Higashi (meaning 'East' in Japanese), is a classic Japanese cocktail bar. Not the kind stacked with suit-clad salarymen pounding sake and skewers after a long day at the business factory, but a high-end, curated experience bar, where you are acquiescingly forking over all the yen in your wallet for another drink. West's cocktail menu is made up of classics with a twist (divided into tasting cues like sweet, strong, sour, or hot) plus a world tour menu where drinkers can choose which city they'd like to 'visit' and receive a beverage representing said location. But East's menu is all about Zen-like precision plus a nod to everything the global bar community loves about meticulous Japanese cocktail culture. The bar is at the heart of both – a thread that connects the two – as it should in a cocktail-centric venue. Meanwhile, Shunojo Iyuda (of Sober Company) and Kohei Yoshimura consulted on the international cuisine menu, with a la carte and omakase dinner menu options. Pro tip: Do not miss the airy and soft signature Basque Cheese Cake (68 yuan) – equal parts cream and caramel undertones. Higashi houses more of an exclusive speakeasy vibe, nuanced by Japanese cultural elements. Here, the focus is tailored experience cocktails – each paired with a small bite that complements the individual drink. A tight menu of traditional Japanese bar snacks is available. The drinks, the food and the atmosphere are completely different between the two, making a visit to each a must. The Megaformer Lab Unlike any other workout classes, routine, or gym around town, Megaformer is one of the most holistic workouts there is. This high-intensity, low-impact 45-minute exercise class emphasizes constant tension by activating those often-neglected stabilizer muscles. We tried them out not too long ago and wrote about it here. The Megaformer machine resembles a Pilates reformer but is so much more, efficiently targeting every muscle group – from arms to abs to chest to back to legs – in just 45 minutes, incorporating cardio, strength, endurance, balance, and flexibility. Expect to walk away with sore abs, fatigued arms, wobbly legs, and an overwhelming sense of accomplishment, without the painful joints or risk of injury that go hand-in-hand with other higher-intensity workouts around town. This is an exercise for longevity.

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Credit: Brandon McGhee

Classes range from classic full body workouts to those focused on core muscles, legs and booty, plus upper arms and back. All class schedules and bookings are done through Megaformer's WeChat Mini Program: The Megaformer Lab. You can find English service and ask any questions via the Studio Assistant's WeChat Account: themegaformerlab. Morena by Azul

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Azul, as the flagship brand by Peruvian restaurateur Eduardo Vargas, has received a full makeover, from top to bottom, in its home on Kangding Road as Morena by Azul. Expect a Mediterranean-leaning menu coupled with South American influence through a variety of sharing plates, plus brunch and lunch options. Named after the affectionate term for a woman with brown hair, Morena is an ode to Vargas' daughter. To match the new menu, the space has also undergone a vibrant revamp with springtime colors and floral art abound. From seafood ceviche to Octopus al Josper, sharing plates feature bites you know and love. The varieties of paella have brought in the crowds since Azul Group launched way back in 2003. With a trio of offerings – Seafood (248 yuan), Black (248 yuan), and Fideua (198 yuan), the sofrito rice bottom studded with all manner of toppings is what has secured Azul's position as one of Shanghai's longest-standing, expat-led dining institutions. As for brunch, there are options from truffle and egg croffles to Venezuelan corn pancake (akin to a cachapa) to smash burgers and miso salmon bowls. As expected from Azul venues, the menu is beyond ample, ideal for big groups. Parlay

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After taking over the old Bubba's haunt, Matty Waters (previously of Smoke KCQ and menu design for The Hai, The Smokehouse x The Camel) opened Parlay in the spring of 2024 with an entirely revamped look, concept, and menu. The space boasts an elevated sports bar vibe with premium pub grub to match, not to mention the freshest daily BBQ in town (hosted via outdoor smokers as the weather warms). It is basically bringing together the best aspects of the old Camel (RIP) and Bubba's into one meat-centric mecca for all things BBQ, sports and 'Murica. Following Bubba's legacy, the menu still focuses on BBQ – but with a stronger emphasis on Kansas City-style BBQ – plus a Combi oven, a new cold room for salads, and a broader spread of starters, sandwiches, burgers, and entrées for a balanced bar and grill menu. In short, bring friends... unless your evening plans include lying on your couch with a food baby. An homage to the KC BBQ classic, the Burnt Ends Burger (88 yuan) is our go-to, acting as a topping on another single-patty smash burger, tucked inside a brioche bun. A copious drizzle of BBQ sauce rounds it all out, a thick dribble oozing down your chin, while addicting pepper relish lends a fiery honeyed contrast to cut through the fat-dripping meat. Other sandwiches and burgers span "deep breath" Hot Ham & Cheese (78 yuan), BLT (78 yuan), Smoked Porchetta (88 yuan), Fried Mushroom Burger (88 yuan), Matty's Smash Patties Classic Smash Burger (68 yuan), Smoked Veggie Burger (88 yuan), and finally The Parlay Burger (88 yuan) – sporting a 200-gram patty! But the main event is the apple wood-smoked meats scorched by fire and heat in a custom-built smoker. The menu is divided into à la carte meats and sides, BBQ plates, sharing platters, and – Matty's pièce de résistance – the Parlay Double Wager Pork Belly Rib Combo. All of the meats are first dry-rubbed with a recipe created and only known by Matty himself, then slathered in an equally secret complementary BBQ sauce, for the ideal balance of sweet and heat. Every college boy's man cave dream incarnate, Parlay also plays host to live music on the weekends, sports event screenings, and a sprawling terrace for summer barbecues, chili cook-off events, and "backyard" parties – the ultimate American-style BBQ environment with service to match. Pudao Wines

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The second outpost of Pudao Wines opened alongside the floodgates of Shankang Li; there was nothing, then two months later, there was everything – and loads of people. Just like their original location at Ferguson Lane (武康庭) that sees the alleys, rooftops and terraces brimming with people at all hours, Pudao in Jing'an is there for any and all wine needs at every hour. Different from other wine bars around the city, Pudao focuses only on said wine. They figure there are enough food spots nearby to fit your fancy, so they don't feel the need to furnish a menu; they allow you to bring in whatever you want. If your night involves crushing Parlay's BBQ ribs or an entire Homeslice pizza while simultaneously taking down a bottle or two, "be our guest" is Pudao's attitude. The space is divided into three sections, each lined floor to ceiling with bottles of wine and filled with ample seating at all heights. That's because Pudao in Shankang Li offers one of the largest – if not the largest – wine selection in Shanghai, with over 1,200 vintages at mid-to-high range retail prices. There's the main display floor, the bar that offers nearly thirty bottles by the glass on any given day and the tasting room for private events or – even better – for impressing a date. When the weather is nice, counter seating nearly doubles as sippers prefer to lounge both inside and outside the venue, glass in hand. So Mezze

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So Mezze, Pasha's laid-back sister venue, offers mezze-style Turkish-inspired "tapas" paired with extremely affordable wine from around the globe. The majority of the menu is light and fresh, with Mediterranean brunch items served all day, as well as dips and other nibbles ideal for picking at with a glass of wine in hand. The front of the house boasts a "Mezze Market" concept, with pre-prepared grab-and-go bites, dips, meats, cheeses and sweets that can be enjoyed either in the restaurant or for takeaway, like a Turkish version of an alimentari market. Chef Mehmet from Pasha designed the menu at So Mezze – hence many similar dishes are found at both venues – with So Mezze focusing more on the starters and all-day brunch, where diners order a handful of dishes, combining complementary and contrasting flavors from varying plates into one bite. For starters, there's Chilbir (35 yuan) poached eggs served over thick garlicky Greek yogurt, drizzled with chili oil; Simit (15 yuan), a Turkish bagel that crisps on the sesame seed-coated outside yet is fluffy on the inside; Pastirma (48 yuan/50grams) – a 4-6-week air-cured beef seasoned with a paste made from cumin, fenugreek, garlic and hot paprika; Dolma (38 yuan) made from medium grain rice mixed with lentils, herbs and spices, all wrapped in thin grape vine leaves; Kisir (38 yuan) a cold salad made from bulgur wheat seasoned with parsley, mint, tomato and onion drizzled with pomegranate syrup; and many more cold dishes. As for hearty mains, there's red meat galore, with stacked sandwiches, juicy burgers, grilled steaks, and so much more. With seating for 40 inside and another 30 outside, the brightly lit, airy space is inviting – designed with warm wood tones and patterned ceramic leaves in varying shades of teal – or turquoise – a word derived from the French "turquois," meaning "Turkish," representing the color of the gemstones so coveted by the Ottoman Empire. Totino Panino

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner

Credit: Sophie Steiner