[China Tech] Breakthrough in Varicose Vein Treatment

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China's first independently-developed medical glue, created by domestic specialists, has secured approval from the National Medical Products Administration and is now widely deployed in clinical practice for treating varicose veins.

This novel medical glue is reshaping the treatment landscape for varicose veins, delivering a scar-free, thermal ablation-free, walk-in walk-out solution for millions of patients living with this prevalent vascular condition, experts announced at a vascular symposium held in Shanghai over the weekend.

Varicose veins present as twisted, bulging leg veins and are extremely common among the general population. Dr Qu Lefeng from Shanghai Changzheng Hospital, a core developer of the medical glue, noted that while no official epidemiological data is available for China, the condition affects 40 to 60 percent of adults across Europe in varying severity.

"Varicose veins stem from weakened venous walls and incompetent valves that cannot effectively pump blood back to the heart. Patients often experience leg pain, soreness and swelling. In severe cases, the condition may trigger blood clots, which can progress into deep venous thrombosis. If a clot dislodges, it may even lead to life-threatening pulmonary embolism," Qu explained.

Compression stockings, conventional surgery, laser ablation and radiofrequency ablation are common varicose vein treatments. High-temperature ablation may damage nearby healthy tissues, while traditional surgery leaves prominent scars. The new medical glue promises faster recovery, less scarring and less tissue damage than traditional surgery.