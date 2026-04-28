[China Tech] Breakthrough in Varicose Vein Treatment
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China's first independently-developed medical glue, created by domestic specialists, has secured approval from the National Medical Products Administration and is now widely deployed in clinical practice for treating varicose veins.
This novel medical glue is reshaping the treatment landscape for varicose veins, delivering a scar-free, thermal ablation-free, walk-in walk-out solution for millions of patients living with this prevalent vascular condition, experts announced at a vascular symposium held in Shanghai over the weekend.
Varicose veins present as twisted, bulging leg veins and are extremely common among the general population. Dr Qu Lefeng from Shanghai Changzheng Hospital, a core developer of the medical glue, noted that while no official epidemiological data is available for China, the condition affects 40 to 60 percent of adults across Europe in varying severity.
"Varicose veins stem from weakened venous walls and incompetent valves that cannot effectively pump blood back to the heart. Patients often experience leg pain, soreness and swelling. In severe cases, the condition may trigger blood clots, which can progress into deep venous thrombosis. If a clot dislodges, it may even lead to life-threatening pulmonary embolism," Qu explained.
Compression stockings, conventional surgery, laser ablation and radiofrequency ablation are common varicose vein treatments. High-temperature ablation may damage nearby healthy tissues, while traditional surgery leaves prominent scars. The new medical glue promises faster recovery, less scarring and less tissue damage than traditional surgery.
The new therapy employs medical-grade cyanoacrylate to permanently occlude damaged veins.
A microcatheter delivers biocompatible medical glue into the affected venous lumen with the help of ultrasound. The glue polymerizes instantly upon contact with blood, effectively sealing the venous wall and blocking abnormal retrograde blood flow.
Over the following weeks, the sealed vein gradually undergoes sclerosis and is naturally reabsorbed by the body, with blood flow redirected to healthy veins.
"Our clinical trials confirm that the vein closure rate at the three-month mark is comparable to that of radiofrequency ablation. Additionally, patients experience fewer postoperative complications and improved long-term follow-up outcomes," Qu stated.
"The procedure is well-tolerated, requires no anesthesia, and causes minimal pain. It is ideally suited for day surgery, allowing patients to receive treatment and either be discharged the same day or return home the following day."
Local medical experts noted that this innovative therapy is particularly beneficial for expatriates seeking international medical tourism services in Shanghai.
"Expatriate patients can complete preoperative examinations, including blood tests and electrocardiography, on day one, undergo the procedure on day two, and be discharged immediately afterward," Qu explained.
"Our treatment workflow is significantly more efficient than those in Western countries. The total cost is 15,000 yuan (US$2,196), which is considerably lower than equivalent treatments abroad."
If you want to consult about the new treatment
You can visit the vascular surgery department of Shanghai Changzheng Hospital from Monday to Friday.
Address: 415 Fengyang Rd (凤阳路415号)
Outpatient time for Dr Qu Lefeng is Monday morning and Tuesday morning.
Editor: Liu Qi