China-Brazil Bond Connected by Bank of Communications
Bank of Communications has been designated as the exclusive pilot bank for the China-Brazil Bond Connect, a major development of financial relations as collaboration among Global South countries increases.
Approved by the People's Bank of China, this initiative establishes a two-way connectivity mechanism between the bond markets of China and Brazil.
"BOCOM is dedicated to creating a safe, efficient, and convenient two-way investment ecosystem for global customers," the bank stated.
CBB Connect allows domestic investors to access Brazil's bond market securely and efficiently through BOCOM's asset custody and clearing services.
Brazilian and other international investors can enter China's bond market through Banco BOCOM BBM SA, the bank's local subsidiary.
Shanghai's global capital hub status will be strengthened by CBB Connect, an institutionalized "financial highway" for capital flows and financial cooperation between the two countries.
Chinese onshore financial market institutional opening has advanced, and the financial sector has taken another step toward implementing the national strategy of high-level opening-up.
Editor: Yao Minji