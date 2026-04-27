Shanghai Leads Global Advancements in IVF and Preimplantation Genetic Testing Technology

China hosted the International Conference on Preimplantation Genetics for the first time. This represents a recognition of China's advancements in reproductive medicine, according to local medical experts.

Shanghai has made significant progress in assisted reproductive technology, with its in vitro fertilization (IVF) and preimplantation genetic testing (PGT) methods becoming some of the best in the world in terms of size and success rates, according to experts at an international medical conference over the weekend.

"Shanghai hospitals like Renji Hospital have mature third-generation IVF and PGT technologies, including preimplantation genetic diagnosis," according to Dr Sun Yun, vice president of Renji Hospital, a conference host. "These advanced methods can screen for over 600 genetic diseases and congenital defects, preventing hereditary disorders and birth defects."

"The clinical success rate of these procedures in Shanghai surpasses the global average. In Renji Hospital, the success for third-generation IVF is 70 percent, a very significant figure," she added.

Sun said her medical team is spearheading two cutting-edge research directions to revolutionize PGT technology.

The first is the development of non-invasive PGT. Traditional PGT involves taking a small sample of three to five cells from the part of the embryo that will become the placenta for genetic testing, which is a procedure that isn't very invasive. Researchers in Shanghai are now focusing on non-invasive genetic detection using embryo culture medium by analyzing trace genetic material and DNA released by embryos during cultivation.

"However, the technology has two main challenges: effectively and reliably increasing the amount of tiny genetic material and removing DNA from the mother and other sources to ensure accurate detection," Sun noted. "Large-scale clinical studies will soon be carried out to verify the efficacy and safety of this non-invasive and self-developed technology, with China currently at the forefront of clinical application research alongside global peers."

The second frontier is the integration of artificial intelligence multimodal technology to enhance the accuracy of embryo genetic diagnosis. Unlike traditional embryo assessment based solely on morphological observation under microscopes, Shanghai's experts are building AI models that combine comprehensive clinical embryo data.

"This multi-modal data analysis enables a more precise prediction of embryo health and implantation success rates, marking a major leap in embryo quality evaluation. Additionally, third-generation genetic sequencing technology is being applied to embryo testing, further improving detection resolution and accuracy," she said.