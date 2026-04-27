Shanghai Unveils Inhaled Broad-Spectrum Influenza Antibody for Instant Protection

Experts from Shanghai Medical College of Fudan University announced that they have developed a groundbreaking broad-spectrum neutralizing antibody targeting the influenza virus and completed its patent technology transfer.

The antibody not only breaks through the prevention and control bottleneck caused by the frequent mutation of influenza viruses and fills the technical gap of insufficient broad-spectrum activity of traditional antibodies, but also achieves dual advantages of mucosal immunity and immediate protection through aerosol inhalation administration, according to the team led by professor Ying Tianlei.

This provides a new efficient passive immunization scheme for influenza epidemic seasons, it added.