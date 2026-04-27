Shanghai Unveils Inhaled Broad-Spectrum Influenza Antibody for Instant Protection
Experts from Shanghai Medical College of Fudan University announced that they have developed a groundbreaking broad-spectrum neutralizing antibody targeting the influenza virus and completed its patent technology transfer.
The antibody not only breaks through the prevention and control bottleneck caused by the frequent mutation of influenza viruses and fills the technical gap of insufficient broad-spectrum activity of traditional antibodies, but also achieves dual advantages of mucosal immunity and immediate protection through aerosol inhalation administration, according to the team led by professor Ying Tianlei.
This provides a new efficient passive immunization scheme for influenza epidemic seasons, it added.
Global Flu Crisis: A Moving Target
Influenza viruses, particularly influenza A, evade immunity via antigenic drift in hemagglutinin (HA) proteins, rendering traditional antibodies and vaccines ineffective quickly.
"Flu mutates yearly," explained Wu Yanling, a team member and a researcher at Fudan University's School of Basic Medical Sciences. "Annual vaccines rely on WHO (World Health Organization) predictions, but mismatched strains sharply reduce protection, leaving millions vulnerable each season."
Traditional antibody medicine development also faces dual bottlenecks: slow affinity maturation and viral outpacing drug iteration, leading to the common scenario of "drugs obsolete upon launch".
AI-Driven Breakthrough: The SII-007 Antibody
Professor Ying's team overcame these hurdles by integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and synthetic immunology, creating a closed-loop "dry-wet" antibody discovery platform. The process:
- Precision design getting conserved viral epitopes to identify lead molecules.
- Multi-objective optimization via the AI drug system for broad-spectrum activity, immunogenicity, and druggability perfection.
- High-throughput validation to engineer SII-007, the inhalable broad-spectrum neutralizing antibody.
Inhaled Delivery: Convenience, Speed, and Mucosal Immunity
Unlike traditional injectable antibodies, SII-007 is administered via nebulized inhalation, delivering protection directly to the respiratory mucosa. Key advantages:
- Immediate effect: Passive immunization works instantly, with no two-week wait for vaccine-induced immunity.
- Broad and stable: Neutralizes multiple circulating strains, including H1N1, H3N2, and influenza B.
- Lower dosage: Mucosal delivery reduces the required dose, improving safety and cost-effectiveness.
- Severe disease prevention: Proactive protection during flu seasons, especially for high-risk groups like children and the elderly.
Rapid Translation: From Lab to Industry
The team secured core patents for full intellectual property control and partnered with Fosun Pharma's fund within one month via the college's efficient tech transfer mechanism. The deal includes a 21-million yuan (US$3.07 million) upfront payment plus sales royalties, accelerating industrialization for clinical trials and market access.
"In the next step, we will apply for clinical trial approval from the FDA (National Medical Products Administration) soon in order to achieve a quick clinical use to benefit the public," Ying said.
Future Outlook
This innovation marks a critical step toward universal influenza prevention, offering a fast-acting, broadly effective tool for seasonal outbreaks and pandemic preparedness. By combining AI, synthetic biology, and mucosal delivery, Shanghai's research leads global efforts to outpace flu mutation and protect public health, said Wu Fan, Shanghai Medical College of Fudan University's vice director.
Editor: Liu Qi