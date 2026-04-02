[China Tech] Breakthrough study on robot-assisted esophagus cancer surgery

China Tech is a column dedicated to the innovations reshaping China – and, inevitably, the world. From cutting-edge AI labs and next-generation robotics to apps that redefine daily life, we explore the breakthroughs that emerge from the country's relentless drive for technological dominance. Some are game-changers, others cautionary tales, but all offer a glimpse into the future as it's being built, at breakneck speed, in China.

Shanghai Chest Hospital has led groundbreaking research confirming that robot-assisted surgery yields superior outcomes for esophageal cancer compared to conventional minimally invasive procedures. Under the leadership of Dr Li Zhigang, the medical team conducted a multi-center study spanning six hospitals, with patients followed up for a consecutive five-year period. Robot-assisted surgery had a five-year survival rate of 69.4 percent, while conventional minimally invasive surgery had 56.2 percent. The average operation time was 41 minutes shorter, indicating improved surgical efficiency. The world's first prospective trial shows that robot-assisted esophagectomy improves long-term survival. It is the only robot-related clinical trial across all solid tumor categories to show a statistically significant increase in five-year survival rates.

Credit: Ti Gong

Over 2,600 robot-assisted esophagectomies have been performed at Shanghai Chest Hospital, ranking first worldwide. The hospital is China's first robotic esophageal surgery clinical demonstration center and the world's first TR500 Robotic Minimally Invasive Surgery Training Center for Esophageal Cancer. The TR500 certification represents the highest level of training proficiency in robotic surgery globally. It is also the Francis Foundation Young Surgeon Training Center under the European Society of Thoracic Surgeons. The research team has also been actively driving the development and clinical application of domestically developed robotic and minimally invasive surgical devices. They have established the world's largest database dedicated to robot-assisted esophageal cancer surgery, completing a closed-chain framework for the translation of innovative technologies from bench to bedside. "Robot-assisted esophagectomy offers distinct advantages over conventional minimally invasive surgery," explained Li. "The robotic arms deliver exceptional stability and precision. Certain suture lines are extremely delicate, requiring surgical magnification during manual procedures – something unnecessary with robotic assistance. Moreover, the system enables more comprehensive lymph node dissection, a critical factor in esophageal cancer surgery. For anatomically complex and high-difficulty surgical sites, robotic technology exhibits unparalleled superiority." A 62-year-old patient surnamed Jiang, who underwent robot-assisted esophagectomy at Shanghai Chest Hospital, recently celebrated his five-year survival milestone – a definitive indicator of clinical recovery. "I experienced a rapid recovery post-surgery," shared Jiang. "I strictly followed the doctors' instructions and maintained a healthy lifestyle. Now, I play basketball for 40 minutes daily and travel every year. "Thanks to the advanced surgery and the expertise of the medical team, I have regained a high quality of life. No one would guess I was a cancer patient – I feel as healthy as ever."

Credit: Ti Gong

"Shanghai is building itself into an international medical center. We also hope expatriate patients can choose Shanghai as a destination for medical tourism. Esophageal cancer treatment should be one of the attractions, as both the quality and cost of esophageal cancer surgery in Shanghai have strong competitiveness than other countries," Li said.

Credit: Ti Gong