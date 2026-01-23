[China Tech] City Doctor's Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound Technology Helps Patients

China Tech is a column dedicated to the innovations reshaping China – and, inevitably, the world. From cutting-edge AI labs and next-gen robotics to home-grown apps that redefine daily life, we explore the breakthroughs that emerge from the country's relentless drive for technological dominance. Some are game-changers, others cautionary tales, but all offer a glimpse into the future as it's being built, at breakneck speed, in China.

A 61-year-old woman, previously diagnosed with a thyroid tumor by multiple hospitals and repeatedly advised to undergo surgery, was finally found to have a benign esophageal condition – thanks to an innovative diagnostic technique developed by a Shanghai doctor. She was thus spared an unnecessary thyroid operation. Dr Zhang Jianquan of the Shanghai International Medical Center encountered the woman while preparing her for a scheduled thyroid ablation procedure. Using his contrast-enhanced ultrasound technology, he performed a scan and identified Zenker's diverticulum, a pouch that forms on the upper part of the esophagus. The diagnosis took only about 10 seconds.

