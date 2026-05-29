[China Tech] Local Experts Discover Early Fetal Development

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The period from the 4th to 8th week after fertilization has long remained a major blind spot in human embryonic development. Embryos at this stage are hard to culture in vitro, and conventional imaging cannot deliver precise developmental data. However, this critical window governs molecular regulation of human development, and developmental anomalies in this stage are closely linked to congenital heart defects, neurodevelopmental disorders, and many other diseases. Despite advances in sequencing technologies, systematic and continuous spatiotemporal transcriptomic data for this embryonic stage have long been scarce.

A joint research team led by local experts from Fudan University's Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital has published a study titled Spatiotemporal transcriptome atlas of human embryos after gastrulation in the Nature journal. The team constructed the world's first comprehensive atlas covering four to eight weeks post-fertilization, the key phase of human embryonic organogenesis. This landmark achievement shifts the understanding of early organogenesis from fragmented tissue observations to holistic, dynamic, and molecular-level profiling.

Credit: Ti Gong

The team also set up a standardized analytical workflow for image registration, spatial barcode decoding, and gene expression matrix generation. The method can simultaneously capture spatial locations and dynamic cellular states, answering core questions about cell development and regulatory genes across time and space. The team analyzed 13 normal human embryos, along with 77 sagittal sections. In total, 50 organs/anatomical regions and 198 molecularly defined substructures were identified. The developmental processes of the heart, brain, liver, lungs, kidneys, skeleton, spinal cord, and muscles were mapped within a unified spatiotemporal framework, creating an unprecedented molecular blueprint for studying human organogenesis and the origins of congenital diseases. The researchers conducted an in-depth analysis of the sinoatrial node, the heart's natural pacemaker. Previously uncharacterized genes, including RORA and KIAA1324L, were proven to be pivotal for the development of the sinoatrial node, which is responsible for generating the electrical impulses that regulate the heartbeat. In vivo experiments on zebrafish and mice confirmed their essential roles in pacemaker cell differentiation and heart rate regulation, offering new clues for the molecular mechanisms behind congenital arrhythmia.

This study fills long-standing knowledge gaps in early human embryonic organogenesis. Like a high-precision navigation map, it provides key molecular references for exploring embryonic development, tracing the root causes of congenital diseases, and improving first-trimester prenatal monitoring. ,Dr Huang Hefeng from Fudan University's Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital, a leading expert in the research.

The study also presented the first systematic molecular partitioning of the early embryonic human brain and revised the known differentiation of the timeline of neurons. Additionally, the team systematically profiled the spatiotemporal distribution of pathogen entry receptors across the entire embryo for the first time. Receptors for cytomegalovirus, Zika virus, hepatitis B virus, SARS-CoV-2, and other pathogens showed distinct organ- and stage-specific patterns, revealing the molecular basis of susceptibility to embryonic infection and explaining the window period of gestational infection. The findings hold great potential for clinical translation. "This study fills long-standing knowledge gaps in early human embryonic organogenesis. Like a high-precision navigation map, it provides key molecular references for exploring embryonic development, tracing the root causes of congenital diseases, and improving first-trimester prenatal monitoring," said Dr Huang Hefeng from Fudan University's Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital, a leading expert in the research. As journal reviewers commented, the study is a highly anticipated masterpiece for global scientists and clinicians. The long-hidden mysteries of early human life are gradually being uncovered, marking a transformative leap for human understanding of embryonic development – from structural observation to molecular decoding and from fragmented data to holistic profiling.