[China Tech] Local Experts Issue Guidelines on Chronic Ankle Sprain
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Many runners suffer repeated ankle injuries after their first acute sprain. They can suffer frequent pain and an impact to sports ability. It is a nightmare for running-lovers.
Ankle sprains are common sports injuries. Chronic lateral ankle instability causes frequent sprains after injury.
An estimated 10 to 30 percent of patients with recurrent lateral ankle sprains develop chronic ankle instability (CAI). Chronic ankle instability is a common condition in which the ankle "gives way" during daily activities, even without mechanical instability. It can develop after a single injury or gradually lead to functional ankle instability and subjective ankle instability.
Up to 40 percent of patients with acute ankle sprains will develop CAI, although the progression from acute sprain to chronic instability is not fully understood. The condition is defined as CAI if instability persists for more than six months.
An ankle sprain may seem minor, but it has serious long-term health risks. Over 85 percent of ankle sprains are caused by lateral collateral ligament injuries, and over 30 percent of acute ankle sprain patients develop chronic lateral ankle instability (CLAI).
"CLAI acts like a silent threat to the ankle, causing long-term pain, swelling, and weakness. It can also lead to more serious complications such as ankle arthritis, impairing physical function and quality of life," said Dr Ma Xin, president of Shanghai Sixth People's Hospital and a leading expert in this field.
Shanghai Sixth People's Hospital, the National Center for Orthopedics, and other domestic and international hospitals and specialists have developed a Chinese clinical practice consensus and guideline on chronic lateral ankle instability to standardize CLAI clinical practice, improve treatment outcomes, and improve patients' quality of life.
In total, 133 leading experts in ankle surgery collaborated to build the consensus, covering diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation, psychological intervention, and postoperative pain management.
The consensus also provides staged guidance for postoperative rehabilitation, emphasizing the importance of progressive weight-bearing and regular functional assessments, offering practical recommendations for clinical rehabilitation.
This work was published in the International Journal of Surgery, a leading academic journal.
For ankle issues
Shanghai Sixth People's Hospital
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Editor: Fu Rong