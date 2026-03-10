[China Tech] Local Experts Issue Guidelines on Chronic Ankle Sprain

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Many runners suffer repeated ankle injuries after their first acute sprain. They can suffer frequent pain and an impact to sports ability. It is a nightmare for running-lovers.

Ankle sprains are common sports injuries. Chronic lateral ankle instability causes frequent sprains after injury.

An estimated 10 to 30 percent of patients with recurrent lateral ankle sprains develop chronic ankle instability (CAI). Chronic ankle instability is a common condition in which the ankle "gives way" during daily activities, even without mechanical instability. It can develop after a single injury or gradually lead to functional ankle instability and subjective ankle instability.

Up to 40 percent of patients with acute ankle sprains will develop CAI, although the progression from acute sprain to chronic instability is not fully understood. The condition is defined as CAI if instability persists for more than six months.