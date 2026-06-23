[Expats & Ailments] Foreign Student With Medical Emergency Recovering After Urgent Surgery

Welcome to Expats & Ailments , our biweekly column that dives into the fascinating world of medicine! Each issue, we uncover real-life cases, share health tips and guide you to the best hospitals and departments. Science, solutions and everyday wellness – made simple and engaging. Stay curious, stay healthy!

A 22-year-old Portuguese student from Tongji University has fully recovered after receiving professional minimally invasive surgery at Huadong Hospital in Shanghai.



The student was rushed to the hospital's emergency department by her classmates in the early hours of June 9, after suffering from persistent severe right lower abdominal pain for the entire day. Struggling with language barriers in Chinese, the three international students were unsure about hospital procedures, including registration, triage, and medical examinations during the emergency.

Dr Su Yuantao from Huadong's emergency surgery department promptly attended to the patient and conducted a rapid clinical assessment. Physical examination revealed severe tenderness and obvious rebound tenderness in her right lower abdomen, classic symptoms of peritoneal irritation. An abdominal CT scan confirmed acute appendicitis induced by fecal stone impaction – a high-risk condition that could result in appendix perforation without urgent medical intervention.

"This condition is far more risky than ordinary appendicitis and requires immediate treatment," Su explained.

Fearing prolonged medical waiting times in her home country and potential deterioration during the long journey back to Portugal, the student opted to undergo surgery in Shanghai. She was scheduled to graduate and return to her homeland in just one month.