[Expats & Ailments] Foreign Student With Medical Emergency Recovering After Urgent Surgery
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A 22-year-old Portuguese student from Tongji University has fully recovered after receiving professional minimally invasive surgery at Huadong Hospital in Shanghai.
The student was rushed to the hospital's emergency department by her classmates in the early hours of June 9, after suffering from persistent severe right lower abdominal pain for the entire day. Struggling with language barriers in Chinese, the three international students were unsure about hospital procedures, including registration, triage, and medical examinations during the emergency.
Dr Su Yuantao from Huadong's emergency surgery department promptly attended to the patient and conducted a rapid clinical assessment. Physical examination revealed severe tenderness and obvious rebound tenderness in her right lower abdomen, classic symptoms of peritoneal irritation. An abdominal CT scan confirmed acute appendicitis induced by fecal stone impaction – a high-risk condition that could result in appendix perforation without urgent medical intervention.
"This condition is far more risky than ordinary appendicitis and requires immediate treatment," Su explained.
Fearing prolonged medical waiting times in her home country and potential deterioration during the long journey back to Portugal, the student opted to undergo surgery in Shanghai. She was scheduled to graduate and return to her homeland in just one month.
The hospital actively coordinated with Tongji University to assist the student in completing all admission and treatment procedures efficiently. After the patient signed English-language informed consent forms, the medical team performed a precise minimally invasive laparoscopic appendectomy.
The diseased appendix was removed through the original puncture incision, and cosmetic intradermal sutures were applied, eliminating the need for postoperative suture removal and optimizing cosmetic outcomes. The patient's abdominal pain subsided immediately after the operation.
The Portuguese student expressed sincere gratitude to the hospital's medical staff, praising the efficient, seamless medical process with no unnecessary waiting.
"As a foreign student with no family here, this was really tough for me. But every staff member has been incredibly helpful and supportive throughout the whole process. It has been such a reassuring and positive medical experience," she said.
Editor: Fu Rong