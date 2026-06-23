[China Tech] Shanghai Scientists Create Bedside Brain Imaging System for Severe Head Injuries
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A new bedside imaging technology allows doctors to see detailed blood flow in the brain in real-time, helping them evaluate and treat traumatic brain injuries (TBI) more accurately.
Shanghai Sixth People's Hospital and ShanghaiTech University developed an ultrasound technique that overcomes a major neurocritical care monitoring flaw. The study was published in Nature Biomedical Engineering.
TBI is one of the leading causes of trauma-related death and disability worldwide, with a 30 percent mortality rate for severe cases. TBI treatment is guided by ICP and CPP monitoring.
These indicators only measure intracranial pressure, not cerebral microcirculation, which is crucial to brain tissue survival.
Traditional imaging tools like CT angiography lack microvascular change resolution, leaving neurocritical care monitoring blind.
The research team confirmed the clinical value of ultrasound localization microscopy (ULM), a super-resolution imaging technology.
The team developed a multi-hypothesis, multi-frame global optimization tracking algorithm to overcome the clinical drawback of traditional ULMs – their reliance on high-speed, specialized ultrasound platforms.
Regular clinical ultrasound systems can now perform super-resolution imaging with this algorithm. Its microvascular detection sensitivity exceeds CT angiography.
Dr Zheng Yuanyi from Shanghai Sixth People's Hospital said that the entire examination can be done at the ICU bedside without moving critically ill patients, making it ideal for bedridden neurocritical care patients.
In addition to visualizing microcirculation lesions, ULM-derived quantitative indicators can help clinicians make decisions and predict long-term patient prognosis three days after surgery. Dynamic ULM monitoring helps clinicians target cerebral microcirculation treatments.
The study concludes that bedside ULM fills the multimodal neurocritical monitoring gap. Zheng said the bedside super-resolution imaging tool bridges macroscopic intracranial pressure monitoring and microscopic cerebral vascular assessment, enabling a new precision treatment paradigm for severe traumatic brain injury.
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Editor: Fu Rong