[China Tech] Shanghai Scientists Create Bedside Brain Imaging System for Severe Head Injuries

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A new bedside imaging technology allows doctors to see detailed blood flow in the brain in real-time, helping them evaluate and treat traumatic brain injuries (TBI) more accurately.

Shanghai Sixth People's Hospital and ShanghaiTech University developed an ultrasound technique that overcomes a major neurocritical care monitoring flaw. The study was published in Nature Biomedical Engineering.

TBI is one of the leading causes of trauma-related death and disability worldwide, with a 30 percent mortality rate for severe cases. TBI treatment is guided by ICP and CPP monitoring.

These indicators only measure intracranial pressure, not cerebral microcirculation, which is crucial to brain tissue survival.

Traditional imaging tools like CT angiography lack microvascular change resolution, leaving neurocritical care monitoring blind.