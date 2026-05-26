[Expats & Ailments] Mongolian Child With Rare Disease Treated in Shanghai

Welcome to Expats & Ailments , our biweekly column that dives into the fascinating world of medicine! Each issue, we uncover real-life cases, share health tips and guide you to the best hospitals and departments. Science, solutions and everyday wellness – made simple and engaging. Stay curious, stay healthy!

A 7-year-old Mongolian boy suffering from recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, commonly known as a butterfly child, recently underwent a complicated finger separation surgery at Shanghai Children's Medical Center.

The child recovered steadily after the operation and has returned home for further rehabilitation. His family expressed sincere gratitude for the hospital's exquisite medical skills and considerate care.



Recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa is a severe rare genetic skin disorder. Caused by mutations in the COL7A1 gene, the disease leads to the deficiency of type VII collagen, making the connection between the epidermis and dermis extremely fragile. Patients' skin is as delicate as butterfly wings, prone to blisters and erosion from minor friction. It triggers severe complications, including syndactyly, esophageal stricture, malnutrition and anemia, and greatly raises the risk of aggressive cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma. Currently, no radical cure is available for this illness.

The rare disease affects multiple organs and systems, requiring collaborative treatment across diverse medical disciplines. Finger separation surgery serves as a vital way to restore hand function and improve self-care ability, yet it carries immense risks. Routine medical operations such as anesthesia intubation and electrode placement can easily cause new skin injuries, requiring ultra-precise surgical manipulation.

The children's hospital has established standardized procedures and consultation mechanisms, tailoring diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation plans for rare and complicated skin diseases.