2026 Academic Conference on AI Agent-enabled Digital Laboratory Medicine Held in Shanghai, Shaping the Future of Smart Laboratories

The 2026 Academic Conference on AI Agent-enabled Digital Laboratory Medicine was successfully held at the Global Innovative Medical Device Exhibition and Training Center (GIMET) in Shanghai on October 21. Centered on intelligent empowerment, digital innovation and standardized AI clinical implementation, the summit gathered over 100 leading experts, scholars and industry leaders nationwide, including representatives from 34 member institutions of the Shanghai Hospital Development Center (SHDC) Laboratory Medicine Alliance. Jointly organized by the SHDC Laboratory Medicine Alliance, the Shanghai Preventive Medicine Association and the Beijing Society of Laboratory Medicine, the event serves as a high-end national academic platform to explore paradigm shifts, standardized pathways and real-world innovative applications of AI agents in modern laboratory medicine. Conference Chair Professor Guan Ming from Huashan Hospital, Head of the SHDC Laboratory Medicine Alliance, Professor Guo Wei from Zhongshan Hospital, Co-head of the Alliance, Richard Yiu, General Manager of Roche Diagnostics China, Professor Wang Chuanxin from Qilu Hospital, Chairman of the Chinese Society of Laboratory Medicine, and Professor Hou Lengchen, Director of the Medical Affairs Division, SHDC, delivered speeches at the opening and expressed high expectations for AI-enabled laboratory medicine. As the first training event following the leadership transition of the SHDC Laboratory Medicine Alliance, the conference carries strategic significance for advancing high-quality disciplinary development and fostering new-quality productive forces in healthcare. In the opening address, Professor Hou Lengchen emphasized the necessity of promoting cross-hospital resource sharing, technological iteration and clinical translational innovation through artificial intelligence, setting out clear requirements for the alliance's standardized, intelligent and systematic future development.

The opening ceremony was presided over by Huashan Hospital's Professor Jiang Haoqin, Secretary-General of the SHDC Laboratory Medicine Alliance.

Release of a New Expert Consensus, Setting Industry Standards The Expert Consensus on the Development and Application of Machine Learning Clinical Models Based on Laboratory Data (2026 Edition) was officially released during the conference. Compiled over nearly two years through joint efforts from 61 nationally renowned experts and organized by the Chinese Society of Laboratory Medicine and the Laboratory Medicine Branch of the Chinese Health Association (CHA), the consensus provides systematic, full-cycle guidance for laboratory-based AI modeling and clinical deployment. Professor Liu Xiangyi from Beijing Tongren Hospital, one of the core initiators of the consensus, delivered an authoritative interpretation of the new consensus. She emphasized that translating machine learning models from feasibility to true clinical adoption requires starting with a well-defined clinical need, coupled with strict prevention of data leakage and end-to-end risk management. The consensus explicitly addresses long-standing industry bottlenecks including data silos and algorithm black-box opacity. It establishes a milestone industry benchmark for laboratory big-data research, intelligent auxiliary diagnosis, translational exploration and standardized AI clinical implementation, guiding domestic laboratory medicine from empirical application toward regulatable, repeatable and verifiable intelligent precision practice. Following the presentation, a group of attending experts took the stage together to witness the official release of the consensus.

National Top Experts Showcase Real-world AI-enabled Clinical Practice The academic keynote sessions systematically displayed the most cutting-edge domestic achievements in AI agent-enabled laboratory digital transformation, with authoritative experts presenting verified real-world clinical practices covering pre-analysis, on-site testing, post-analysis interpretation, hospital management and community extended services. Hosted by Professor Wang Xuefeng from Ruijin Hospital and Professor Fan Lieying from Shanghai East Hospital in the first session, the academic sharing covered disruptive technological innovations across leading tertiary institutions nationwide.

Professor Chen Yu from the First Affiliated Hospital of Zhejiang University School of Medicine illustrated how AI agents are fundamentally transforming laboratory medicine from passive data output to proactive clinical decision support. His team's intelligent scenarios include AI-driven test ordering systems, early warning models for acute kidney injury, and predictive algorithms for colon cancer risk.

Professor Guo Wei from Zhongshan Hospital demonstrated the construction pathway of unmanned and intelligent future laboratories. Taking intelligent blood sampling robots and automated laboratory pipelines as typical examples, she pointed out that digital and AI tools are reconstructing the entire operational logic of laboratory disciplines, calling for laboratory professionals to upgrade professional capabilities and evolve into interdisciplinary talents who make good use of AI. Professor Guan Ming from Huashan Hospital introduced the self-developed MCDB multi-campus collaborative management and decision-making platform. Powered by AI agents, the system realizes cross-campus data interconnection, standardized quality control and homogenized operational governance, effectively resolving management disparities across multiple hospital campuses. His team's proprietary "Huashan Quality Control AI Agent" can automatically generate refined operational analysis reports in real time and conduct objective evaluation of laboratory physicians' overall competence, achieving intelligent, refined and data-driven hospital administration. The second academic session was presided over by Professor Zheng Yingxia from Xinhua Hospital, Professor Li Min from Renji Hospital and Professor Li Dong from Tongji Hospital, featuring diversified innovative digital practices from national top-tier hospitals.

Professor Du Lutao from Qilu Hospital presented an intelligent laboratory report interpretation system with exceptional sensitivity in identifying hormone interference factors. His team's colorectal cancer liver metastasis prediction model provides a highly valuable alternative solution for primary-level hospitals.

Professor Chen Jie from West China Hospital systematically elaborated on full-chain AI laboratory digitalization. Her comprehensive framework covers AI-based intelligent serum interpretation before testing, PBRTQC real-time intelligent quality control and auto-verification during testing, and comprehensive report interpretation after testing, fully demonstrating how AI stabilizes testing quality, standardizes workflows and improves clinical diagnostic efficiency.

Professor Xu Jian from the First Affiliated Hospital of Nanjing Medical University proposed the innovative concept of "digital lean laboratory". By applying natural language interaction technology to activate dormant clinical data resources, his team successfully shortened patients' queuing time for blood sampling significantly and optimized laboratory report turnaround time, realizing precise efficiency improvement through digital empowerment.

Professor Yang Dagan from the First Affiliated Hospital of Zhejiang University School of Medicine, one of the consensus lead authors, delivered an in-depth interpretation of the expert consensus on machine learning clinical model development. He comprehensively analyzed key technical links including standardized data curation, high-quality feature selection, scientific model training and full-cycle risk prevention mechanisms, providing standardized pathways for converting laboratory research findings into credible, auditable and clinically implementable AI tools.

Professor Wang Yajie from Beijing Ditan Hospital introduced the innovative "intelligent home-based testing" service model. By establishing a 3-hour respiratory pathogen nucleic acid detection network across the city and a networked laboratory system, the model effectively breaks the temporal and spatial limitations of traditional laboratory services, expanding the service boundary of laboratory medicine.

Roundtable Dialogue Explores In-Hospital AI Computing Deployment and At-home Rapid Testing The high-level roundtable discussion, moderated by Professor Li Dong from Tongji Hospital, focused on two core themes: smart laboratory medicine and internet-based at-home rapid testing. In the themed discussion on in-hospital AI computing infrastructure and data security, Professor Gong Qian from Qingpu Branch of Zhongshan Hospital, Professor Zhu Zhaoqin from Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center, and Professor Liu Weiwei from Longhua Hospital agreed that "data security is not an obstacle to AI application, but the cornerstone for going further". Experts recommended hospitals adopt a pragmatic strategy of "lightweight deployment, multi-department resource sharing, and agile iteration" based on their actual needs to steadily advance intelligent laboratory construction while keeping risks well controlled. In the dialogue regarding internet-based at-home rapid testing, Professor Hou Yanqiang from Songjiang Hospital, Professor Shi Lei from Shuguang Hospital, and Professor Zheng Yingxia from Xinhua Hospital, together with Dr Thilo Brenner, Global Head of Go-to-Market Roche Information Solutions, acknowledged its convenience and conducted in-depth discussions on pre-analytical quality control, patient privacy protection, and consistency of home sample collection by nurses. Dr Brenner also highlighted cutting-edge international practice in diabetes and chronic disease management. By coupling wearable sensors and AI companions with gamification to reshape patient behaviors, this pioneering approach provides a compelling reference for the domestic healthcare ecosystem.



Closing Summary and Disciplinary Outlook Professor Cui Wei, President-elect of the Chinese Society of Laboratory Medicine, from the Cancer Hospital of the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, delivered the official closing summary, systematically reviewing the outcomes of the meeting and outlining the discipline's future trajectory. Standing at the cutting edge, the conference gathered industry-wide wisdom and delivered actionable standards, specifications, and paradigms for medical laboratories nationwide.