Awareness of Nipah Virus Essential But No Need for Panic

While no human cases of Nipah virus infection have been reported on the Chinese mainland so far, medical professionals are urging the public – particularly those planning to travel to South Asia – to remain vigilant due to an ongoing outbreak in India.

The recent outbreak has raised alerts across other Asian countries. Experts stress that while there is no need for excessive alarm, maintaining appropriate awareness is essential.

According to the World Health Organization, Nipah virus is a zoonotic pathogen first identified in 1999 during an outbreak among pig farmers in Malaysia. The virus can spread to humans from animals – such as bats or pigs – or through contaminated food, and can also be transmitted directly between people.

Fruit bats of the Pteropodidae family are the natural host of the virus. Its main area of prevalence is known as the "Nipah Belt," primarily covering Bangladesh and India. However, the habitat of fruit bats extends across a wide region from Madagascar to Australia, including nearby countries such as Thailand, Malaysia and Cambodia.

In humans, Nipah infection can cause a spectrum of illness, ranging from asymptomatic cases to acute respiratory disease and fatal encephalitis. The estimated case fatality rate is between 40 percent and 75 percent, varying by outbreak depending on local capabilities for epidemiological surveillance and clinical management.

Currently, there are no approved treatments or vaccines for either people or animals.

Despite the high mortality rate, the public is advised not to panic. As explained by Dr Wang Xinyu from the infectious disease department of Shanghai Huashan Hospital – which also serves as the National Medical Center for Infectious Diseases – human-to-human transmission occurs mainly among close contacts, such as family members of patients and healthcare workers.

"If traveling to affected regions, it is important to take protective measures and maintain food hygiene," he stated on the department's official WeChat account. "Do not consume bats or other wild animals from unclear sources. Wash fruits thoroughly. When in tropical areas, it is crucial to wash and peel fruits before eating. Don't eat fruits if they show signs of animal bites or damage. Avoid drinking raw tree sap, as consuming unboiled date or palm juice poses a high risk."

He added, "If you develop symptoms such as fever, headache or breathing difficulties after visiting an affected region, it is essential to seek medical attention and report your travel history. Although there are currently no specific antiviral drugs or vaccines for Nipah virus, treatment focuses on managing symptoms. However, scientific research has made progress: Several vaccines have entered clinical trials, and monoclonal antibodies have shown potential..."

In a statement released on Monday, the Wuhan Institute of Virology under the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) reported that VV116 – an oral nucleoside drug developed in China and approved for COVID-19 treatment in 2023 – has demonstrated significant antiviral activity against Nipah virus, attracting widespread attention, both domestically and internationally.

The drug was jointly developed by the Wuhan Institute, the Shanghai Institute of Materia Medica under the CAS and Vigonvita Life Sciences Co. A paper titled "The oral nucleoside drug VV116 is a promising candidate for treating Nipah virus infection" was recently published in the international journal Emerging Microbes & Infections.

The institute noted that VV116's therapeutic potential could position it as a preventive option for high-risk groups, such as healthcare and laboratory workers, and as a readily available treatment for current and future Nipah virus outbreaks.